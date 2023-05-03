After a junior season for which he earned Big 30 Player of the Year honors, Salamanca junior Lucus Brown made the Class B All-State second team, the New York State Sportswriters Association announced in recent weeks.
The NYSSWA’s Class B honorees included four players from Big 30 schools and two honorable mentions.
Brown averaged 20.5 points per game for a 20-3 Warriors team.
Wellsville senior forward Logan Dunbar (16.2 points per game) made the Class B 13th team after leading the Lions to a Section 5 Class B2 championship.
Allegany-Limestone senior guard Anthony DeCapua was a 15th team Class B list after averaging 17.8 points per game.
Brown’s Warrior teammate Andy Herrick, a senior guard, made the 17th team, averaging 17.5 points.
Olean senior Jack DeRose and Pioneer sophomore Sam Platt were honorable mentions.
In Class C, state champion Randolph had three players in the top four all-state teams: senior guard Carson Conley (18.1 ppg) and sophomore guard Drew Hind (17.1 ppg) on the first team and senior forward Jaiden Huntington (14.1 ppg) on the fourth team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A/W’s Hall makes 2nd team Class D
Andover/Whitesville small forward Vanessa Hall, a three-time Big 30 scoring champion, earned New York state Class C second-team honors after her senior season.
Hall averaged 27.1 points and 9.4 rebounds this year and helped her team win a Section 5 Class D2 title. The Class D All-State team included five players from Big 30 schools and another as an honorable mention.
Houghton senior small forward Jessica Prentice was a third-team all-state honoree after a 25.4 point-, 11.6-rebound per game season. Franklinville senior small forward Megan Jackson (19.1 ppg) made the sixth team.
Genesee Valley/Belfast junior small forward Mary Hamer (14.9 ppg) and Friendship/Scio junior Nevaeh Ross (15.7 ppg) both made the second team. Ellicottville junior point guard Dalayla Alexander (10.2 ppg) was an honorable mention.
Portville junior power forward Lilly Bentley earned a sixth-team selection in Class C, averaging 16.4 points per game.
Class C included three stars from state finalist Randolph: senior point guard Kyra Pence (13.5 ppg) on the second team, 8th grade shooting guard Skylar Herington (14.9 ppg) on the fifth team and sophomore shooting guard Payton Morrison (12.3 ppg) on the seventh.
Allegany-Limestone senior power forward Madison Callen made the Class B 12th team. She averaged 15.8 points and 12.2 rebounds this season.