SALAMANCA — In two previous meetings, the Salamanca baseball team edged Ellicottville in its season-opening tournament and was handled by the Eagles in league play, 16-6.
In Game 3, the Warriors gave Ellicottville a taste of that same medicine. And they claimed the rubber match in the process.
Lucas McKenna went 4-for-4, posted two doubles and drove in six runs as Salamanca topped the Eagles in convincing fashion, 19-1 over just five innings, in a CCAA I East rematch on Thursday.
Harley Hoag finished 3-for-3 with a double, triple, five RBI and three runs scored and Hayden Hoag added a pair of hits, two runs and two RBI for the Warriors, who held a 3-1 first-inning lead before exploding for 16 runs over the next four frames.
Zaron Tucker struck out three (3 walks) and allowed just the early run en route to a complete-game two-hitter. Jaxson Ross drove in two runs and scored twice for the Warriors, who have won four in a row.
Wyatt Chudy doubled and drove in the lone run while Clayton Rowland had the other hit for Ellicottville (4-5), which was hampered by 12 walks.
“They were better in all phases,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said of Salamanca. “They played better defense, they certainly hit better. Harley and McKenna had huge nights — it seemed like any time they were up, the bases were loaded and they came through.
“Zaron kept us off balance and threw well for them. It was one of those nights where we couldn’t get anything going and they were clicking on all cylinders.”
CCAA I WEST
Olean 12, Southwestern 4
JAMESTOWN — Olean won its fourth in a row and avenged a season-opening, 9-8 loss to Southwestern with Thursday’s triumph.
The Huskies widened their lead for second place in the league standings and pulled to within a game (in the loss column) of Dunkirk, with whom it split, for the top spot.
No other information was provided to the Times Herald.
Portville 14, Cattaraugus-LV 1, 5 inn.
PORTVILLE — Maxx Yehl went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and Portville exploded for 12 first-inning runs while moving to 9-0 on the year.
Yehl drove in four total runs and scored twice. Michael Cole and Dominic Pascucci each doubled and scored three times while Joe Long had two RBI for the Panthers. Luke Petruzzi, Nathan Petryszak and Dakota Mascho combined to allow just three hits.
Nick Savidge had a double while Kodi Colton and Colin Wentz each singled for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-10).
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 3, Lake Shore 0, 6 inn.
Pioneer 10, Lake Shore 0, 5 inn.
ARCADE — Bryce Hediger and Blaine Morgan both tossed complete-game gems on their Senior Night to lead Pioneer (6-8) to a double-header sweep.
Hediger fanned 10 (one walk) and scattered just four hits and Pioneer’s three first-inning runs held up in Game 1. Jack Buncy (double) had two hits and drove in one run while Hediger accounted for the other two with a two-run double.
In the nightcap, Morgan struck out four and allowed just one hit and also finished with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Senior Dylan Romance added a two-run double as part of a five-run second inning.
“It was nice … we celebrated our three seniors, and two of them threw complete-game shutouts and Dylan had a nice day (3 hits between the two games),” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “Our pitching just dominated. The bats got hotter in Game 2, but pitching and defense (1 error in 11 innings) were the story today.”
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Salamanca 335 44 — 19 11 0 Eville 100 00 — 1 2 2 Zaron Tucker (3 SO, 3 BB) and Shawn Bacelli Ryan DeKay (2 BB), Lucas Marsh (2) (3 SO, 2 BB), Wyatt Chudy (5) (5 BB), Hunter Smith (5) and Clayton Rowland, DeKay
AT YORKSHIRE
R H E
Lake Shore 000 000 — 0 4 3 Pioneer 300 00x — 3 8 1 Brennan Herring (10 SO, 1 BB) and Eric Joslyn Bryce Hediger (9 SO, 1 BB) and Brennen Hediger
AT YORKSHIRE
R H E
Pioneer 051 40 — 10 9 0 Lake Shore 000 00 — 0 1 3 Blaine Morgan (4 SO, 2 BB) and Judd Ellis Zack Prizal (2 SO, 2 BB) and Eric Joslyn
AT PORTVILLE
R H E
Catt.-LV 000 01 — 1 3 4 Portville (12)02 0x — 14 10 0 Ryan Harper (3 BB), Gavin Baxter (2) (2 SO, 6 BB), Seth Howland (4) (3 SO) and Joe Quigley Luke Petruzzi (3 SO, 3 BB), Nathan Petryszak (3) (3 SO, 1 BB), Dakota Mascho (4) (5 SO) and Dominic Pascucci
HR: Maxx Yehl (P)