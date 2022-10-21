SALAMANCA — After celebrating its seniors Friday night, the Salamanca football team had much more to celebrate later on.

The Warriors clinched their first league championship since 2012 by defeating Silver Creek/Forestville, 40-0. Winning the C South division and its top playoff seed by tiebreaker over Southwestern and Fredonia, the Warriors will have the No. 3 seed in the Section 6 Class C playoffs, hosting a quarterfinal next week.

