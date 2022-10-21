SALAMANCA — After celebrating its seniors Friday night, the Salamanca football team had much more to celebrate later on.
The Warriors clinched their first league championship since 2012 by defeating Silver Creek/Forestville, 40-0. Winning the C South division and its top playoff seed by tiebreaker over Southwestern and Fredonia, the Warriors will have the No. 3 seed in the Section 6 Class C playoffs, hosting a quarterfinal next week.
Senior tailback Jesse Stahlman led the Warriors with 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Arlen Newark had two touchdowns, one rushing (21 yards) and one receiving (31 yards) from quarterback Jaxson Ross, who also ran for a touchdown while playing in relief of starter Maddox Isaac. JT Auman tallied a rushing touchdown for the Warriors.
Leading 14-0 after the first quarter, Salamanca scored four times in the second quarter to take a 40-0 lead at halftime before a scoreless second half. Salamanca outgained the Black Knights 257-104 in total yards.
“It’s a great night,” SHS coach Chad Bartoszek said. “I’m very proud of this group because it’s our first league title in 10 years, I believe, so we’re taking that as a point of pride and accomplishment and we used that as motivation over the last few weeks. Tonight’s a night to enjoy it and be proud of it. But as I said (before the game), our year-long goal and objective has been to get the home playoff game, win that and give ourselves a chance to play at The Ralph.”
Jaxon Tarr made a team-high 4.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Tayoni Galante had an interception and 1.5 tackles for loss and Cory Holleran grabbed a pick and made .5 tackles for loss.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 62, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 34CATTARAUGUS — Franklinville/Ellicottville jumped out to a 27-6 first-quarter lead and used an array of contributions to roll to a win in its regular season finale.
Noah Shenk caught a 42-yard TD pass and had another interception return for a score, Gian Nuzzo threw a TD and caught one from Isaac Towne and Collin Mooney (52 rushing yards), Billy Slavinski (30 yards) and Braylon Wyatt (28 yards) and Jacob Dahlke all added rushing TDs for the Titans.
Beau Bielecki had a 60-yard punt return for a score, Ben Brol had a fumble-return TD, Owen Chudy had a team-best 3.5 tackles and Slavinski had a sack for F/E, which clinched the No. 2 seed in the Class D playoffs with the win and Portville’s loss to Randolph.
“It was a fun game for everyone involved,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “We got a lot of kids in, both teams did a lot of scoring, it was good that way. A lot of kids had the opportunity to go our and do their thing tonight. It was a pretty odd game — both teams had an offensive touchdown, defensive touchdown and special teams touchdown. We didn’t give (C-LV) anything, but they’ve had a tough year and this gave them an opportunity to compete.”
Payton Bradley completed 6-of-12 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns and D.J. Szata had a 70-yard TD reception and an 84-yard kickoff return for a score for the Timberwolves (0-8).