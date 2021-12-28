RANDOLPH — Despite a 32-point performance by Randolph big man Gabe McCoy, the Salamanca boys basketball team held on to win a tough non-league rivalry game Tuesday night.
The Warriors led by 13 after the third quarter and withstood a late push to hold off the Cardinals, 68-64.
Lucus Brown paced Salamanca (5-1) with 25 points, four rebounds and four steals while Andy Herrick scored 14 points and R.J. McLarney had 13 points. Harley Hoag grabbed nine rebounds with five steals and four assists. The Warriors won their fourth straight contest.
“I think it’s one of the toughest places if not the toughest place to play in Western New York,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said of winning in Randolph, “and that’s a credit to Kevin (Hind) and what he’s built. It’s an incredibly difficult place to play and it was just an outstanding high school basketball game.”
McCoy led Randolph (4-1) with 32, pouring in 14 field goals and shooting 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Drew Hind had 14 points and Carson Conley had 13 points.
“We had control for most of the game but they made three pretty serious runs at us and every time they made a run, we found a way to respond,” Bennett said. “It was all five of our guys, it was a balanced effort. I thought our defense — we had 15 steals, we forced them into 24 turnovers — it was really hard to guard a player of Gabe’s caliber but we were able to make it tough for him out on the perimeter and we shared the ball on offense. Just really proud of the effort of the entire team.”
NON-LEAGUE
SCIO TOURNAMENTCuba-Rushford 49, Houghton 39SCIO — Cuba-Rushford ran out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter and kept control on the way to advancing to the tournament championship.
Luke Brooks led the Rebels (2-2) with 10 points.
Malachi Degolyer scored 20 points for Houghton (2-4) and James Adenuga had 11 points.
Scio/Friendship 41, Belfast 32SCIO — Lazar Bulajic scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, pacing Scio/Friendship into the championship game of the Scio Tournament.
Brenden Loucks nearly had a double double of his own with nine points and 10 rebounds for S/F (6-2).
Anthony Logue led Belfast with 14 points.
“It was probably our worst shooting night of the season so far: When you shoot 13 of 43 from the field and still find a way to win, I guess that’s a good thing,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “We were good from the stripe 13-for-20, that’s solid. We had some good looks. it’s not like we were forcing shots, we just weren’t making the way we have for the most part this year.”
JASPER-TROUPSBURG TOURNAMENTArkport/Canaseraga 51, Genesee Valley 38GREENWOOD — Morgan Torrey scored 11 points in a first-round tournament loss for Genesee Valley. The Jaguars will play Northern Potter today in the consolation final at 5:45 p.m.
AT RANDOLPH Salamanca (68)
Hay. Hoag 2 3-4 9, Brown 9 3-7 25, Har. Hoag 2 3-6 7, Herrick 4 4-4 14, McLarney 5 1-2 13. Totals: 22 14-23 68.
Randolph (64)
Hind 4 2-2 14, Conley 5 0-0 13, McCoy 14 4-4 32, Huntington 2 0-0 5, Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-6 64. Salamanca 21 33 51 68 Randolph 13 31 38 64
Three-point goals: Sala 10 (Brown 4, Hay. Hoag 2, Herrick 2, McLarney 2); Rand 8 (Hind 4, Conley 3, Huntington). Total fouls: Sala 12, Rand 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Houghton (39)
Adenuga 4 0-0 11, Habecker 2 0-0 4, Degolyer 8 1-1 20, Winkens 2 0-0 4, Prentice 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-1 39.
Cuba-Rushford (49)
Wight 1 0-0 3, Smith 2 0-0 4, Frank 4 1-2 9, Sharp 3 0-0 6, Bello 2 3-5 7, Clement 2 0-0 4, Bell 2 0-0 6, Brooks 5 0-0 10. Totals: 21 4-7 49. Houghton 3 13 20 39 C-R 18 26 43 49
Three-point goals: Houghton 6 (Adenega 3, Degolier 3); C-R 3 (Bell 2, Wright). Total fouls: Houghton 6, C-R 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Belfast (32)
K. Logue 1 0-0 3, Hill 0 2-2 2, Miller 0 1-2 1, Cater 1 0-0 2, A. Logue 6 2-4 14, Weaver 2 1-11 6, Stork 2 2-2 4. Totals: 11 8-21 32.
Scio/Friendship (41)
Golden 3 3-6 9, Loucks 3 3-4 9, Davenport 2 2-4 6, Bulajic 4 5-6 17, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-20 41. Belfast 9 18 27 32 S/F 16 27 33 41
Three-point goals: Belfast 2 (K. Logue, Weaver); S/F 2 (Bulajic 2). Total fouls: Belfast 21, S/F 19. Fouled out:
A. Logue (B).
JV: Belfast won.