ALLEGANY — While the Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca girls swimming and diving teams competed Tuesday night, they did so for more than a result on a scoreboard.
With both teams wearing red and grey, the Gators and Warriors came together to send a message of support for the Ross family, deeply rooted in the Salamanca community, as Darren Ross is in the hospital fighting for his life in a courageous battle with brain cancer.
"Sometimes a meet like this is about more than just swimming,” the ALCS coaches noted.
“The girls all performed admirably,” they added.
Allegany-Limestone won the meet 100-81.
For the Gators, Lauryn Ball was a double-winner, taking the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, as was teammate Sammi Vecchio in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Zoey Bush won the 100 breaststroke and Paige Pecorella the 500 freestyle.
For Salamanca, Camryn Quigley won the 100 freestyle, Rileigh Hutchison the diving and Mikaela Tennity won the 200 freestyle. Salamanca won two of the three relays — 200 free and 400 medley — while A-L won the 200 medley.
“We could not be any prouder of the Salamanca Swimmin’ Women in their meet (Tuesday),” SHS coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “It was a tight meet all the way — and the Warriors posted 25 personal best times tonight and dedicated them to the Ross family.”
Southwestern 93, Olean 86
OLEAN — Olean took first place in eight of the 12 events but Southwestern used its depth to claim the win overall.
Olean double-winner Tyyetta Herman took the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Winning one event each for the Huskies were Kayci Landow (200 individual medley), Elizabeth Price (diving), Molly Marshall (100 butterfly) and Katrina DeGroff (100 breaststroke). Olean also won two of three relays: the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
For Southwestern, Alexis Grijalva won the 200 freestyle, Clarissa Hren won the 500 free and Katrina DeGroff won the 100 breaststroke.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS: Southwestern 19, Silver Creek 65, Franklinville 68, Allegany-Limestone, Cattaraugus-Little Valley inc.
GIRLS: Allegany-Limestone 26, Southwestern 29, Franklinville, Silver Creek, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, inc.
CATTARAUGUS — Elexa Duggan and Ciara Ledford both placed in the top three and led the Allegany-Limestone girls to a win on the 3.1-mile course.
Duggan (19:42) was second and Ledford (19:56) third, behind only winner Emma Lewis (18:07) of Southwestern. Also for the Gators, Lilly Coulter was sixth (21:01), Erin Sheehy 10th (23:23), Alyssa Karl 11th (23:43) and Lila Sheehy 16th (25:24). Summer Wilkins led the Franklinville/Ellicottville girls taking 13th (24:45) with Peyton Mest 19th and Trinity Herman 20th. Allison Weishaupt led Cattaraugus-Little Valley finishing 17th (25:47) with Emma Gassman 21st, Bailey Cannon 22nd and Danielle Snyder 23rd. Emily Bowers led Silver Creek in fourth (20:16).
On the boys side, F/E’s Grant Cornell earned a second-place finish (17:04). Southwestern won the meet with five of the top six including winner Trey Faulk (17:03).
Allegany-Limestone’s Evan Johnson finished seventh (19:44) and teammate John Thomas was 20th. Also for F/E, Skye Wood was eighth (20:04), Ben Wedvik 14th (21:02) and Jackson Hatch 16th (21:28). For CLV, Alexander Pietras was 17th (21:30), Nolan Emborsky 22nd and Brady Preston 25th. Benjamin Bock was Silver Creek’s top runner in ninth (20:04).
BOYS: Jamestown 14, Gowanda 44, Randolph, West Valley inc.
GIRLS: Jamestown 14, Gowanda 33, Randolph, West Valley inc.
GOWANDA — Belle Johnson (20:01) and Maxwell Knight (16:37) led Jamestown to two first-place team finishes and took first individually in the girls and boys’ races at Collins Conservation Club.
For the West Valley boys, Jack Tharnish (:16.44) was fourth, Noah Klahn 16th and Nick Peters 19th. For the West Valley girls, Victoria Parish was eighth (24:19).
Randolph’s top boy was Rhys Evans in 14th (18:41) and top girl was Mattie Evansbrown in 10th (24:57). For Gowanda, Chase Bolen was seventh (:17.40) in boys and Calle Hudson third in girls (20:17).
BOYS: Frewsburg 35, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 43, Fredonia 70, Olean 74
GIRLS: Clymer/Sherman/Panama 15, Fredonia 50, Frewsburg, Olean inc.
FREWSBURG — First-place boys runner Cody Kent led Frewsburg to victory with a time of 16:14 while Tess Fikkema led CSP to the win with a first-place time of 22:45.
Leading Olean, Lucas Peterson-Volz was fifth in the boys race at 17:49; Cavan Boutillette was 10th (19:56) and Cruz Clark 15th (21:07).
The Frewsburg boys had three of the top four runners and CSP girls had five of the top six. Lucas Dunnewold led the CSP boys in third (:17.21) and Grace Gilveski led the Frewsburg girls in fourth (:22.48).
MONDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
Chautauqua Lake 4, Olean 1
OLEAN — Lilly Khettry and Ava Smith won second doubles for Olean, but the Huskies lost the other four matches.
Elise Riedesel edged Rose Scordo in first singles, while Olivia Shearer beat Riti Anumalasetty in second and Mary Vail Marshaus beat Elise Trudeau in third.
AT CATTARAUGUS
Boys: Faulk (SW) 17:03, Cornell (FE) 17:04, Brown (SW) 18:41, Kautzman (SW) 18:41, Svenson (SW) 18:41
Girls: Lewis (SW) 18:07, Duggan (AL) :19.42, Ledford (AL) 19:56, Bowers (SC) 20:16, Mays (SC) 20:22
AT OLEAN
Southwestern 93, Olean 86
200 medley relay: Olean (Deibler, DeGroff, Marshall, Landow) 2:10.77
200 freestyle: Grijalva (SW) 2:17.48
200 IM: Landow (O) 2:44.32
50 freestyle: Herman (O) :26.24
Diving: Price (O) 117.15
100 butterfly: Marshall (O) 1:14.44
100 freestyle: Herman (O) 1:00.11
500 freestyle relay: Hren (SW) 5:48.54
200 freestyle relay: Olean (DeGroff, Gehm, Herman, Marshall) 1:55.18
100 backstroke: Faulk (SW) 1:11.99
100 breaststroke: DeGroff (O) 1:22.26
400 freestyle relay: Southwestern (Hren, Grijalva, Hamilton, Faulk) 4:14.65
AT ALLEGANY
Allegany-Limestone 100, Salamanca 81
200 medley relay: Allegany-Limestone (Ball, Bush, Nagel, Pecorella) 2:17.13
200 freestyle: Tennity (S) 2:21.03
200 IM: Vecchio (AL) 2:42.98
50 freestyle: Ball (AL) :27.87
Diving: Hutchison (S) 156.05
100 butterfly: Vecchio (AL) 1:12.95
100 freestyle: Quigley (S) 1:05.74
500 freestyle: Pecorella (AL) 6:27.36
200 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Lecceardone, Wass, Quigley, Tennity) 2:00.00
100 backstroke: Ball (AL) 1:08.48
100 breaststroke: Bush (AL) 1:29.53
400 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Smith, Quigley, Martens, Tennity) 4:51.39
AT OLEAN
Chautauqua Lake 4, Olean 1
Singles: Riedesel (CL) 6-4, 6-2 Scordo; Shearer (CL) 6-2, 6-0 Anumalasetty; Marshaus (CL) 7-5, 6-1 Trudeau
Doubles: Freeburg/Ludwig (CL) 6-2, 6-4 Schreiber/Chauhdry; Khettry/Smith (O) 6-1, 6-4 Fisher/Wilson