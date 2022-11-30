Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce extensive blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&