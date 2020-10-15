The Buffalo Sabres possibly found Johan Larsson’s replacement Saturday, signing center Cody Eakin to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.25 million.

Eakin, 29, scored five goals and 10 points in 49 total games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets. He played eight games with the Jets after joining them in a trade Feb. 21.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Eakin gives the Sabres depth down the middle.

Eakin has compiled 103 goals, 237 points and 242 penalty minutes in 586 career NHL games over nine seasons.

The Washington Capitals drafted Eakin in the third round in 2009, 85th overall. He began his career with the Capitals before being traded to the Dallas Stars. Vegas selected him in the expansion draft.

Larsson, 28, signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.4 million with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

– Three of the Buffalo Sabres’ four remaining restricted free agents – goalie Linus Ullmark and wingers Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart – filed for salary arbitration before Saturday’s deadline.

Only defenseman Brandon Montour passed on it. Shortly after the arbitration announcement, Montour signed a one-year, $3.85 million contract.

The right-handed Montour struggled early last season playing on the left side for Krueger. A hand injury Montour suffered in the preseason also sidelined him 14 games.

But Montour, 26, settled down as the season progressed, and his plus-13 rating led the Sabres. He also compiled five goals and 18 points in 58 outings.

There was a belief the Sabres might pass on giving Montour a qualifying offer. Botterill acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks before the 2019 trade deadline. The Sabres have been tightening up financially, and Montour was due a big payday.

Montour has compiled 24 goals and 91 points in 243 career NHL games.

– Filing, of course, doesn’t mean a player will go to arbitration. Negotiations can continue. The sides usually reach a deal before the arbitration hearing.

Last year, four Sabres filed for arbitration. An arbiter, however, only awarded a contract to forward Evan Rodrigues.

Players who file for arbitration want more than their qualifying offer would pay them.

Twenty-six players filed for arbitration, according to the NHL Players’ Association.

Arbitration hearings will be held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8.

Lawrence Pilut, one of the Buffalo’ RFAs, signed a two-year contract to play in the Kontinental Hockey League. The Sabres retained the defenseman’s rights by giving him a qualifying offer.