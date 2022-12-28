SCIO — The hosts of the Scio Christmas Tournament won their opening round game Wednesday night as the Scio/Friendship boys basketball team held off Archbishop Walsh.
S/F won 56-45, powered by a career-high 36 points from Brenden Loucks. Loucks also had a double-double with 12 rebounds and grabbed three steals.
Ethan Davenport added 11 points, four rebounds and five steals for S/F (2-5).
For Walsh, Luca Quinn scored 22 points, making four 3-pointers, and Kellen Brady added 14 points.
S/F will play Cuba-Rushford in tonight’s championship at 7:30 p.m., following a consolation game between Walsh and Genesee Valley/Belfast.
“We’ve kind of struggled a little bit,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “We were on a four-game losing streak, so it’s obviously nice for the boys to come out and get a win. We’ve been playing better the last three games so it’s nice to see them get rewarded with a win.
“Obviously Brenden Loucks had a terrific game: 36 and 12 boards, he did a great job of finishing around the basket tonight.”
NON-LEAGUESCIO/FRIENDSHIP TOURNAMENTCuba-Rushford 51, Genesee Valley/Belfast 38SCIO — Cuba-Rushford rallied from a 34-27 deficit entering the fourth quarter, outscoring Genesee Valley/Belfast 24-4 in the final eight minutes.
Jacob Smith led the Rebels (6-1) to the championship game, scoring 18 points including eight in the fourth quarter. Braedon Wight added 11 points.
For GVBC (4-4), Jacob Borden scored 14 points and Ian Mackenzie had 12 points.
GIRLSNON-LEAGUEBATH-HAVERLING TOURNAMENTBath-Haverling 41, Wellsville 33BATH — Leading 11-4 after the first quarter, Wellsville (3-5) fell behind by halftime as Bath-Haverling’s Meredith Czajkowski hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for an 18-15 lead.
Wellsville’s Makenna Dunbar had 12 rebounds and one assist, Natalie Adams had four rebounds, three assists and three steals while Emily Robbins had Robbins two boards, two assists and two steals.
For Bath-Haverling, Czajkowski had 15 points.
The Lions play Penn Yan today at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation game.
“We got out to a good start, we led 11-4 after the first quarter and we held their leading scorer, Czajkowski, scoreless in the first,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “The second quarter we just didn’t finish, had some shots that were in and out and Czajkowski had eight of their 14 in that quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL AT SCIO Cuba-Rushford (51)
Wight 4 0-0 11, Smith 7 3-3 18, Bell 2 0-0 5, Brooks 0 0-2 0, Bello 1 0-0 2, Frank 3 0-0 6, Ricketts 3 0-0 6, Joy 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 4-7 51.
Genesee Valley/Belfast (38)
Logue 3 1-1 8, Mackenzie 5 0-0 12, Wedge 2 0-0 4, Borden 6 2-4 14. Totals: 16 3-5 38. C-R 12 21 27 51 GV/B 16 21 34 38
Three-point goals: C-R 7 (Wight 3, Smith 3, Bell); GV/B 3 (Mackenzie 2, Logue). Total fouls: C-R 6, GV/B 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Archbishop Walsh (45)
Brady 7 0-1 14, Quinn 9 0-0 22, K. Przybyla 2 1 0-0 7, Sexton 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 0-1 45.
Scio/Friendship (56)
Loucks 17 2-5 36, P. Moore 2 0-3 6, Davenport 4 3-5 11, C. Greenman 1 0-0 3, Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-13 56. Walsh 9 15 28 45 S/F 11 25 39 56
Three-point goals: Walsh 5 (Quinn 4, Przybyla); S/F 3 (Moore 2, Greenman). Total fouls: Walsh 13, S/F 10. Fouled out:
K. Przybyla (W).
JV:
Alfred Almond def. S/F.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT BATH Wellsville (33)
Stuck 3 0-0 6, Adams 2 3-6 7, Robbins 3 2-2 8, Reitz 1 0-0 2, Palmatier 2 1-2 5, Dunbar 1 3-4 5. Totals: 14 9-14 33.
Bath-Haverling (41)
Czajkowski 6 2-4 15, Luckenbach 2 4-8 8, Krelie 2 0-0 4, M. Coots 3 3-4 9, L. Coots 2 0-2 5. Totals: 15 9-18 41. Wellsville 11 15 25 33 Bath 4 18 28 41
Three-point goals: Wellsville 0; Bath 2 (Czakowski, L. Coots). Total fouls: Wellsville 14, Bath 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville, 47-9.