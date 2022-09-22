ALLEGANY — In a game between two of the Big 30’s perennially strongest girls soccer programs, Hope Russell made all the difference Thursday night.
Russell’s Fillmore girls soccer team defeated Allegany-Limestone 3-0 in a rare meeting between the Gators and Eagles and the junior captain forward Russell scored all three goals.
Malory DeRock assisted the first goal and Russell scored the second unassisted, both in the first half. Madi Geertman set up the final goal to extend a three-goal lead.
“Hope did her thing but the difference was everyone together was clicking,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley noted. “Everyone filled their role exceptionally well tonight.”
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made two saves in a shutout. For A-L (5-3), goalkeeper Chloe Baker made four saves.
The Eagles improved to 8-0 to start the season.
The two coaches in Wednesday’s game possess nearly 900 career victories between them, with Gators coach Dale MacArthur recently passing the 500 mark and Beardsley now at 388.
MacArthur estimated his team had not played Fillmore for about 20 years. But he came away impressed with the Eagles, who made the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal a year ago.
“Fillmore's a really, really nice team. They're strong all over the field, they have speed and of course there's always Hope with them,” MacArthur said with a chuckle.
“She's a really, really nice player, Hope Russell. She's very skilled with the ball and there's not too many around that we see that are as skilled with the ball as she is. And of course Jon does his usual fine job with the team overall and they look like, to me, a really strong contender for a state title.”
MacArthur should know, having coached two state champions himself at A-L in Class C in 2002 and 2017. He said the Gators will play Fillmore again next fall.
“I think any time you play a good team you learn something from it,” he said. “The question is can we transfer that into action? We learn what happens and then we try to convert that and build on that and play a little better the next time.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 2, Andover/Whitesville 1
CUBA — Sofia Riquelme scored in the 17th minute and Taylor Searle scored in the 39th to give Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Harlie Jones and Sydney Howard each had an assist for C-R/H (4-3, 3-1).
Maddi Barona Aiala cut the lead in half in the 49th minute, but Andover/Whitesville could not find a second goal to tie it.
C-R/H goalkeeper Tara Duvall made four saves. For A/W, Olivia Waters made 10 saves.
“They had some really good chances early but I'm happy with how we responded and went into the half with a lead,” C-R/H coach Aaron Wight said. “They scored an early second half goal, but again I'm glad with how we reacted and held on.”
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Scio/Friendship 0
BELFAST — Scoreless for the first 29 minutes, Genesee Valley/Belfast broke through with goals in the 30th and 36th minutes to take control.
Adison Grusendorf scored the opening goal and Hannah Southwick-Powers added the second on a Mary Hamer assist. Midway through the second half, Baleigh Tallman added a third goal on Anna Drozdowski’s assist.
Ashley Burrows made five saves to keep a shutout for GV/Belfast (6-2).
For Scio/Friendship (3-4-1), Grace Drumm had 14 saves.
CCAA WEST I
Jamestown 2, Olean 0
OLEAN — Ella Propheter scored midway through the first half and Karryne Mims added another 15 minutes into the second half to lift Jamestown (7-2).
Goalkeeper Emma Edwards made nine saves for Olean (4-4).
Mims also had an assist on the first goal. Jamestown goalkeeper Morgan Maloney had six saves.
“They had many skilled players,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “We had a few starters out due to COVID. I think that hurt us a bit in tonight’s game.”
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 7, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Brooke Butler’s two first-half goals and Audrey Hurlburt’s two second-half goals led the way for Ellicottville in the Eagles’ fourth consecutive win, all in league play.
Butler also had two assists. Cameron Kaleta, Aaliyah Winslow and Alysa Williams scored one goal each and Williams, Hurlburt and Teaghan Finn made one assist each.
Abby Chudy made 10 saves in a shutout for ECS (4-5, 4-1).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 4-3 (2-3 league).
NON-LEAGUE
Bath-Haverling 8, Wellsville 0
BATH — Wellsville fell to 1-7-1 with the loss on the road to undefeated Bath-Haverling (8-0).