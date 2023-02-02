JASPER — Fillmore’s Hope Russell scored 18 of her team’s 33 points, leading the way to a road non-league girls basketball victory on Thursday.
Fillmore won 33-24 in a defensive struggle. Russell made eight field goals, two from 3-point range.
Fillmore (11-5) held J-T (5-12) without a double-digit scorer as Madison Cady, Lauren Ross and Reagan Miles scored six points each.
“J-T has size across the board and I was really impressed with how we rebounded and defended against a much bigger team,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks noted.
Cuba-Rushford 54, Hinsdale 27HINSDALE — Cuba-Rushford pulled away with an 18-1 second quarter as the Rebels (9-3) improved to 9-7.
Taylor Searle scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in that quarter as C-R took a 29-6 lead into halftime.
For Hinsdale (0-17), Jaylee Jimmerson scored nine points.
Andover/Whitesville 49, Genesee Valley/Belfast 31BELFAST — Andover/Whitesville senior Vanessa Hall poured in 34 points to lead her team to a road victory.
Kennedy Bledsoe added 11 points as A/W improved to 12-4 with the win.
Abby Sullivan scored 14 points for Genesee Valley/Belfast, who fell to 10-8.
AT JASPER Fillmore (33)
H. Russell 8 0-0 18, G. Russell 0 5-8 5, Hatch 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 4 0-0 8. Totals: 13 5-8 33.
Jasper-Troupsburg (24)
Cady 3 0-0 6, Ross 3 0-0 6, Cornell 1 2-2 4, White 1 0-0 2, Miles 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 2-2 24. Fillmore 9 20 30 33 Jasper-Troup. 4 12 20 24
Three-point goals: Fillmore 2 (H. Russell 2); J-T 0. Total fouls: Fillmore 3, J-T 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT HINSDALE Cuba-Rushford (54)
Larabee 3 0-0 7, Tompkins 3 2-2 8, Maples 1 0-2 2, Retz 1 0-0 2, Lavery 3 0-0 7, Demick 1 0-0 2, Searle 9 6-10 24, Poore 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-14 54.
Hinsdale (27)
Sutton 3 1-2 7, Foskit 1 0-0 2, Jimmerson 4 1-2 9, Miller 0 1-2 1, Tuttle 2 0-0 4, Veno 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 3-6 27. Cuba-Rush. 11 29 45 54 Hinsdale 5 6 18 27
Three-point goals: C-R 3 (Larabee, Lavery, Searle); Hinsdale 0. Total fouls: C-R 7, Hinsdale 12. Fouled out: None.