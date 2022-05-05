POUGHKEEPSIE — As Jackson Rose spoke to the TV crew Thursday evening following a career-performance, he thought back to the origins of St. Bonaventure's men's lacrosse program and the long two-year wait for its first victory.
"It's been a tough journey," Rose, now a senior, said. "Winless the first two seasons, but we've all bonded together as brothers. We've been waiting for this for a long time."
Indeed, Bona and its 23 seniors have come a long way in just four seasons at the Division I level.
All the way to the MAAC Tournament championship game.
Bona (11-3) prevailed in a back-and-forth battle with Siena, 12-10, in a MAAC semifinal at Marist. And it did so behind two incredible senior performances.
Rose tied the program record with a career-high six goals on nine shots to power the offense. Three of his tallies came during the final eight minutes as the Bonnies erased an 8-7 deficit after three quarters.
In net, fourth-year goalie Brett Dobson turned in a performance for the ages, stopping an impressive 27 shots.
Fellow senior Sean Westley added five points with a goal and four assists.
Top-seeded Bona will now play Manhattan in the MAAC title contest Saturday at 10 a.m. at Tenney Stadium. The game will be broadcast live nationally on ESPNU.
"Our guys continue to find the resolve, and they absolutely found it during that fourth quarter," Bona coach Randy Mearns said. "Siena is an incredible team and we knew it would come down to the end, but Jackson had a day and Brett made some incredible saves."
Siena scored first, winning the opening faceoff and retaining possession following a save from Dobson while ultimately grabbing a 1-0 lead on Seth Van Schepen's strike from the right side 89 seconds in.
The Bonnies responded with two goals less than a minute apart as Jake Emmick deposited a feed from Westley for the tie and a rocket from Austin Blumbergs gave Bona the lead and forced a Saints timeout.
Bona's lead would grow to 3-1, but the Saints tied it at 3-3 after 15 minutes.
That set the tone for a back-and-forth nature of the contest.
Bona went on a 3-0 run for a three-goal advantage with 7:08 left in the half following the third of the day from Rose.
Siena posted the final two goals of the half, though, for a narrow 6-5 Bonnies edge at intermission despite 13 first-half saves from Dobson.
The Saints continued their momentum out of the locker room, tying the game with five minutes gone in the second half. Bona's Conor Murphy soon put his team back on top, 7-6, but Siena took an 8-7 advantage into the fourth quarter following another tally from Reynolds.
Blumbergs knotted the score once more after a successful penalty kill with 13 minutes remaining.
The strike from Blumbergs started a 3-0 Bona run, followed by another goal by Murphy and Rose as the top seed surged ahead, 10-8, with eight minutes to go.
As with the rest of the day, though, the pendulum quickly swung back in the other direction as Siena tied the game again on a Nick Pepe goal for a 10-10 score with 5:29 remaining.
Murphy and Rose worked together on the far sideline to break the tie as the freshman dished in front to his senior teammate for an 11-10 lead with 2:48 to play. It would turn out to be the game-winner.
The 40th goal of the year from Rose, assisted by Westley, sealed the victory a minute later.
"We'll celebrate this really quickly and get ready for Saturday," Mearns said. "We experimented with something like this in the regular season when we played Cleveland State Friday and Sunday just to get the experience of knowing what this is like, playing two games in three days, so hopefully that will serve us well."
Christian Watts had three goals for the Saints and goalie Chris Yanchoris tallied eight saves.