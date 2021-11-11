LIVERPOOL — It was anything but a neutral court matchup.
The Portville girls volleyball team, after all, had to make a three-hour drive to Liverpool High School while Skaneateles was given a mere half-hour trek. The Panthers actually missed out on their chance for “home section” advantage when last year’s subregional round was canceled due to COVID-19, meaning PCS had to venture into Section 3 in both 2019 and ‘21 with no Section 6 stop in between.
This group, however, has grown accustomed to playing -- and performing at a high level -- without much of a crowd in its corner. Two years ago, it still largely comprised the JV team, for whom there are smaller audiences to begin with, and last spring, it competed in mostly empty gymnasiums on its way to a sectional title.
For the Panthers, now 36-4 in the calendar year, location has mattered little. And they proved that to be true again on Wednesday.
KYLIE Blessing, who was recently named an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region I selection, piled up 33 assists to go with 10 kills and Portville again imposed itself in impressive fashion, sweeping Skaneateles 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 in a Class C subregional. The Panthers will now take on LeRoy (22-1) -- naturally, on the Knights’ home floor -- on Saturday in the Far West Regional. Coach Kelly Unverdorben’s team is in search of its sixth trip to the New York State Final Four in seven seasons, excluding the 2021 spring campaign that ended at home in the sectional round.
“It was a tough crowd,” Unverdorben said of what amounted to a road environment on Wednesday. “(Skaneateles) had a lot of fans, and their fans were pretty rowdy. That can be tough. (But) my kids are getting much better at handling that, especially having that season of COVID, where we didn’t have a lot of fans.
‘“To be in this kind of atmosphere (in the playoffs), it was like, ’Oh, this is a little bit new to them.’ But we had a lot of matches this fall that had some really rowdy crowds, and it’s not really fazing my kids anymore.”
THE PANTHERS have now had five postseason matches. They’ve won all 15 sets by at least seven points, with an incredible average set deficit of 14.5 points. And they were as dominant Wednesday, in their deepest playoff contest yet, as they were against any of their more local opponents.
Tori Unverdorben, who along with Blessing was a key player the last time Portville reached the state title round, in 2019, came up with 13 digs, eight kills and three aces while Olivia Cook posted 11 kills, three blocks and three aces. A team that has gotten plenty of contributions across the board this year, PCS also received strong efforts from Sam Steadman (8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces), Lillian Bentley (6 kills, 3 aces) and Ava Haynes (9 digs, 4 kills).
Just two days after topping Gowanda for its eighth-straight sectional title, Portville took down Eden with relative ease in the Section 6 Class C crossover last Friday. That left ample time to scout Section 3 titleist Skaneateles (17-3), which played an important role on Wednesday.
“We did do some scouting, and we knew we wanted to keep the ball away from their libero,” Unverdorben said, before adding with a laugh, “But it seemed like we hit her a lot tonight, I’m not sure why we did.
“Their middle is such a good blocker, so we knew we couldn’t just go up the middle while she was there. We knew we had to move around to get by her, and we did a pretty good job (of doing that). We knew exactly what we wanted to do. The girls have been pretty good about that. They’ve been working hard,paying attention, doing a good job of making sure we’re ready and knowing what we want to execute …
“And we’re getting it done.”
AFTER WINNING state titles in 2014, ‘15, ‘17 and ‘18, Portville actually fell in the state final in its last trip in 2019. And though it has a younger, newer-look squad from that season, it’s eager to get back to the NYS pool play round and give itself -- and its seniors -- another chance at a state championship.
But first it has to get through Section 5 power LeRoy.
“We have three sophomores that are starters, who are out there the entire time,” Unverdorben noted. “We have a couple juniors; the only senior playing right now is Kylie (fellow senior and co-captain Lizzie Chapman is injured).
“But having experienced players like Kylie and Tori leading the team, they’re great leaders. That helps us a ton. They don’t give up on the underclassmen; they support them, they lead them, they work with them, and that’s definitely huge for us.”