Its rise began in earnest in, of all years, the pandemic season of 2020 …
When the window for preseason practice was shorter, the schedule was condensed and players were taking the field in masks.
Prior to that fall, the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team was something of a pushover, having just endured six-straight seasons of four or fewer wins, including oh-fer campaigns in 2014 and ‘17.
B-R, in fact, was never really a “boys soccer” town, taking a back seat to a mostly successful football program, one that had always seemed to be the apple of the community’s eye. From 1970, as far back as the TH’s records go, through the merger campaign of 1994, through 2019, the Richburg and B-R programs totaled just nine winning seasons. In the first 14 years under current coach Mike Zilker, it had produced a mark of just 53-160.
But those fortunes started to change in that uncertain season of 2020.
THE WOLVERINES had begun to develop not just solid athletes, but true soccer players. With a still-budding team, they went from 3-13-1 to 7-5-2, earning the No. 3 seed in the Class C3 playoffs and reaching the sectional semifinals. It was the program’s first winning season since 2000.
Last fall, they climbed another rung, going 11-6-2 while finishing second in Allegany County and again reaching the playoff semifinals, where they were humbled by a powerhouse Keshequa team, 7-0. And this year, with nine starters back, many of whom have been with the program since Day 1 of its turnaround, and an impressive first half already under its belt, B-R appears poised for one of its best seasons in program history.
Zilker’s team opened the year 8-0, marking the team’s best start since at least 1970. And even though it’s since tied and suffered its first loss (followed by an easy win Thursday over Andover/Whiteville to go to 9-1-1), the two non-victories were equally telling, as they came to perennial county powers Belfast (now merged with Genesee Valley) and Fillmore, respectively.
The outcome with Fillmore was especially encouraging.
SURE, B-R would have wanted, and might have expected, to come out with a victory in what was easily the county’s most anticipated matchup to date — a battle between two unbeatens, the incumbent vs. the upstart. But this was a Fillmore team that had mostly dominated the early part of its schedule and, with a number of key players back, looks like it could be as good or better than the 19-3-1 squad that reached the New York State Class D championship game last year.
And B-R gave it as much of a scare as anybody, tying it at 2 in the 62nd minute and becoming the first foe to score more than one goal against the Eagles before eventually succumbing 3-2.
Indeed, Fillmore, like usual, and B-R have established themselves as the teams to beat in Allegany County. And both entered the year with among the most compelling storylines.
FILLMORE HAS begun a new era following the retirement of legendary coach Jamie Mullen, who in 31 years at the helm, led the Eagles to an incredible mark of 465-98-43, 25 county titles, six sectional titles, six trips to the NYS Final Four, two title game appearances, including last fall, and three Big 30 Coach of the Year awards.
But there’s still plenty of continuity within the program as former star players Jarrett Vosburg (head coach) and Jordan Mullen, Jamie’s son, have taken the reins, while longtime aide Mike Witkowski remains on board and Mullen himself is still nearby in an advisory role. Then, too, the Eagles have back much of their talent, including former Big 30 Player of the Year Mitchell Ward, now a senior who’s up to 21 goals and 10 assists this year, top defenseman Brent Zubikowski, goalkeeper Luke Colombo, who’s posted six shutouts in 10 games, plus Jack Cool (5 goals), Henry Sardina (7 goals) and Eben Schilke (5 goals).
And Fillmore’s month of September has reflected a team in that position, as the Eagles now sit 10-0 with a resume that includes a 1-0 win over Section 6 Class B power Allegany-Limestone.
B-R, IN addition to a coach that has patiently constructed a winner since taking over in 2007, also has back almost all of its key figures. Among that group is top goal scorer Reiss Gaines (now up to 17 markers on the season), primary facilitator Aydin Sisson (3 goals, 12 assists) and third-year starting goalkeeper David Abdo, who’s notched 55 saves and five shutouts in that 9-1-1 start.
And though it fell just short of its first win over Fillmore in recent memory, it will get another crack when it meets the Eagles on the road on Oct. 7. More than that, down the stretch, it will have the opportunity to play for one of its class’s top playoff seeds and perhaps push for its best season — at least in terms of win total — since 1991, when then-Richburg went 17-3 under Rich Hartigan (after going 16-4-2 the year before).
Genesee Valley/Belfast has remained a tough out in Year 2 of its cooperative agreement, sitting at 4-3-3 with two one-goal losses and three-straight ties. But the county’s darkhorse this year? That might just be Houghton, which, at 8-3, has already far eclipsed its win total from last fall (5-7-2) and has played both Bolivar-Richburg (2-1) and Fillmore (1-0 on Thursday night) to within a goal.
Here’s a capsule look at the boys soccer teams in Allegany County:
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLECoach:
N/A
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021 record/postseason:
1-15; Northstar Christian (L, 5-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
C.J. Estep (sr., MF), Will Kent (sr., MF), Brody Carlin (jr., D), Ronan Maccrea (jr., D), Kaiden Miller (jr., MF), Landon Ordway (jr., GK), Derek Perkins (jr., MF), Austin VanCuren (jr., D), Trey Kent (so., D), Oliver Smith (so., D), Elden Terhune (so., D), Ethan Warriner (so., MF), Colton Calladine (fr., F), James Miller-Young (fr., D), Brody Vance (fr., MF)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURGCoach:
Mike Zilker (16th year, 71-171-12)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021 record/postseason:
11-6-2; Gananda (W, 7-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round); Alfred-Almond (T, 1-1, B-R advances on PKs, 4-3, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinal); Keshequa (L, 7-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 semifinal)
Roster:
Gary McDowell (fr., MF/A), Owen Unfus (fr., D), Braden Zilker (fr., MF/A), Landon Barkley (so., MF), Waide Karnuth (so., D), David Abdo (jr., GK), Trey Buchholz (jr., D), Cayden Gaines (jr., D), Reiss Gaines (jr., A), Caden Giardini (jr., A), James Margeson (jr., D), Aydin Sisson (jr., A), David Baldwin (sr., D), Ryder Easton (sr., MF), Evan Pinney (sr., MF), Jaeger Turybury (sr., D), Ian Unfus (sr., MF), Hunter Walp (sr., D)
From the coach:
“We are returning nine starters from last year. We have a lot of talent returning, and they all seem to get along well on and off the field. We have a great group of boys that are eager to learn, work and win, and a lot of fun to be around. We have a lot of potential as long as we understand that we need to work well with each other and to understand that it doesn’t matter who gets the credit as an individual; but as a team.”
CUBA-RUSHFORDCoach:
Nick Perrillo (7th year, 37-50-8)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021 record/postseason:
6-9-1; Campbell-Savona (L, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round)
Roster:
Williams Adams (sr., MF), Preston Bilotta (sr., MF), Jack Frank (sr., GK), Maddox Keller (sr., D), Jacob Smith (sr., MF), Kaden Bell (jr., D), Tristan Clayson (jr., MF), Tanner Lewis (jr., MF), Sebastian Saulter (jr., MF), Braeden Wight (jr., A), Joseph Zeh (jr., GK), Adam Shaffer (so., MF), Andersen Siegel (so., MF), Sawyer Rouse (fr., D), Braxton Clark (A); Stadler Clark (D)
FILLMORECoach:
Jarrett Vosburg (1st year, 0-0)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021 record/postseason:
19-3-1; Mount Morris (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal); Wheatland-Chili (W, 2-1, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinal); Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 2-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 championship); C.G. Finney (W, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class D state qualifier); Ellicottville (W, 9-0, Class D Far West Regional); Chazy (T, 0-0, Fillmore advances on PKs, NYS Class D semifinals); Mount Academy (L, 3-1, NYS Class D championship).
Roster:
Brian Ashton (sr., A), Ben Beardsley (sr., MF), Luke Colombo (sr., GK), Henry Decker (sr., MF), Joe Derck (sr., D), Lucas Hersee (sr., D), Ernie Lipscomb (sr., A), Rayyan Muzaid-Omar (sr., MF), Aiden Wagner (sr., MF), Mitchell Ward (sr., A), Damon Wood (sr., MF), Brent Zubikowski (sr., D), Jude Beardsley (jr., D), Jack Cool (jr., MF), Nolan Krzeminski (sr., D), Layton Sanasith (jr., A), Henry Sardina (jr., MF), Eben Schilke (jr., MF), Zach Sisson (jr., MF), Noah Strickland (jr., MF), Isaiah Sisson (fr., MF)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFASTCoach:
Mark Sullivan (25th year; 14th year GV/Belfast, 158-66-9)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021 record/postseason:
10-7; Wheatland-Chili (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 first round)
Roster:
Thai Norasethaporn (sr., GK), Tyler Rawleigh (sr. F), Luke Snyder (sr., D), Carter Stout (sr., D), Justin Hill (sr., D), Connor Hull (sr., F), Daemon Cobb (sr., F), Canaan Sullivan (sr., D), Stiven Lopez (sr., F), James Fraweley (sr., D), Alessandro Marotca (sr., F), Sean Mahon (jr., F), Chris Weaver (jr., F), Kyle McCumiskey (jr., D), Thayne Cobb (jr., F), Owen Heaney (jr., F), Matt Cater (jr., F), Jackson Stout (jr., D), Evan Turybury (so., F), Sal Gambino (so., F), Brayden Cooper (so., D)
HINSDALECoach:
Devin Kinney (4th year, 17-23-3)
League:
Allegany Co. Div. II
2021 record/postseason:
11-4-1; Hammondsport (W, 2-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal); Scio (L, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal)
Roster:
Damion Brown (sr., D), Kadyn Cassidy (sr., A), Steven Hayman (sr., D), Preston Jackson (sr., A), Xander Pascucci (sr., D), Jacob Elliott (jr., MF), Caden Miller (jr., MF), Ethan Chapman (so., GK), Braedyn Kenjockety (so., A), Tyler Richards (so., D), Jeffrey Wright (so., A), Brett Bergstrom (fr., A), Tarquin Byrd (fr., D), Robert Childs (fr., MF), Brendon Higgins (fr., A), Hunter Oliver (fr., D)
HOUGHTONCoach:
Jeff Prentice (5th year, 29-21-5)
League:
Allegany Co. Div. II
2021 record/postseason:
5-7-2; Scio (L, 3-2, 2 OT, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Lucas Matias (sr., A), Brian Patipewe (sr., A), Pedro Rebello (sr., D), Alonso Sopelana (sr., MF), Shams Zia (sr., MF), James Adenuga (jr., D), Francis Chen (jr., MF), Wes Davidson (jr., MF), Jack Qi (jr., D), Christian Valentin (jr., MF), Marco Zanini (jr., GK), Josh Davidson (so., MF), Jon Habecker (so., MF), Jack Prentice (so., D)
SCIO/FRIENDSHIPCoach:
Dillon McFall (4th year, 28-16-6)/Brad Gertis (8th year, 32-80-2)
League:
Allegany Co. Div. II
2021 record/postseason:
Scio: 9-7-2; Houghton (W, 3-2, 2 OT, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal); Hinsdale (W, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal); C.G. Finney (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 championship); Friendship: none.
Roster:
Camron Blouvet (sr., MF), Hunter Hill (sr., D), Cooper Hosley (sr., D), Chase Kinnicutt (sr., D), Brendon Loucks (sr., MF), Taylor Moore (sr., A), Frank White (sr., D), Jordan White (sr., A), Tyler Nickerson (jr., A), Conner Otero (jr., A), James Scranton (jr., MF), Landon Arnold (so., GK), Cooper Greenman (so., MF), Jerome Harmon (so., A), Ethan Davenport (fr., A), Conner Blouvet (MF), Lawson Ector (MF), Max Morris (MF), Gavin Sherwood (MF), Greg Wesche (MF)
WELLSVILLECoach:
Noah Holmok (1st year, 0-0)
League:
Independent
2021 record/postseason:
5-11-1; North Rose-Wolcott (L, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class B2 first round)
Roster:
Nathaniel Flansburg (sr., D), Cody Costello (sr., MF), Kameron Dodge (so., D), Kavan O’Grady (sr., F/W), Cooper Brockway (jr., MF), Aiden Cowburn (so., MF), Keenan O’Connor (so., D), Jace Densmore (so., D), Tyler Vogel (so., F/W), Karson Grover (so., D), Trenton Green (fr., F), Gavin Dickerson (sr., D), Lucius Griggs (so., D), Ethan Bailey (jr., F/W), Evan Billings (so., F), Cole White (fr., W), Xavier Scott (fr., D), Logan Dunbar (sr., G), Cameron Lyons (so., D), Gavin Haggerty (so., G), Nick Germain-Tardieu (so., F/W)
From the coach: “We have a few seniors leading a generally young team with a lot of sophomores and freshmen. This is my first year coaching and last year they had a tough season. We are looking to improve from last year and come out with a good winning record to get a good seeding in sectionals. That’s the goal this year, and we’ll go from there.”