Rebuilding takes time, and for the Bradford Area High School football team, that lengthy process is beginning its third year.
The Owls finished 0-10 last year, a third consecutive winless season dating back to 2019, when they finished 1-8. Bradford opened camp this week with reflections upon last year’s development rather than last year’s record.
“I think a lot of people like to look at the record and I think you would be missing a lot of the progress that was made if you were just looking at wins and losses,” said Jeff Puglio, who will be entering his 17th year as the Owls head coach. “Now this is a wins and losses business, so we have to start focusing on getting some numbers in that wins column this year.”
Entering the preseason with more than 50 players on the roster, the Owls have a significant pool to pull from, including a core of returning players that have learned and grown the culture themselves over the past few years.
One of those developing players is Talan Reese, a junior who will be starting as quarterback for his second year. A season ago, Reese worked in the pocket to tally 2,068 yards in 183-of-323 pass attempts (57%), throwing 12 touchdowns.
“Reese has taken another step up with his leadership. He’s strong, he’s athletic,” said Puglio. “We have a quarterback that’s in command of the offense. He knows the ins and outs of the system. That’s a coach on the field.”
On defense, the Owls are looking to fill the void left by Lucas Luktash, who graduated this spring. Luktash occupied the slot back position a season ago, amassing 84 tackles and earning the team’s lone District 9 Region 1 All-Star selection. Moving forward, Puglio expects junior Evan Whitmore, who tallied a second-best 74 tackles last year, to rise to the occasion.
“He’s going to be our middle linebacker this season. The whole defense will run through him, making calls and adjustments at the front,” said Puglio. “Evan’s played a lot of football with us, so we’re looking for big things from him.”
Joining Whitmore as a returning piece to the Owls defense will be senior AJ Gleason. As a safety, Gleason racked up 70 tackles throughout the 2022 campaign. His athleticism and talents also translated to offense, where he worked as a receiver averaging 14 yards per reception. This season he will continue to be a Swiss Army Knife for the Owls, occupying several key roles on both sides of the ball.
“AJ is kind of learning three positions for us on offense. We’re trying to make him a focal point for us this year. Running, catching, blocking, he’s going to kind of do it all,” said Puglio. “He’s really worked hard. During the offseason, he did some 7-on-7s out of Pittsburgh, and he’s starting to see the rewards of all the work he’s put in.”
With a swath of new and ambitious players joining an experienced core, the Owls are poised to meet some of their newly set goals. Despite Puglio attempting to focus on garnering player development over tallies in the win column, he admits that another winless season would be hard to ignore.
“We have to get that first win. We’ve been searching for it, we’ve been progressing towards it, we just got to get that monkey off our back and get that first win,” said Puglio. “We’ve done everything to this point. We’ve gotten better, we’ve shown progress, we stay in games, now we’ve got to break through and get that first win. I think once these guys get that, they get that feeling and get that confidence, I think we’ll rattle them off.”
THE RETURNING letterwinners:
Carter Colley, junior, wide receiver/defensive end
Jacob Abers, sophomore, center/defensive line
Sean Ward, sophomore, offensive line/linebacker
Ian Degolier, senior, offensive line/defensive line
Evan Whitmore, junior, offensive line/linebacker
AJ Gleason, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Matt Perry, senior, wide receiver/linebacker
Talan Reese, junior, quarterback
Jon Jasper, junior, offensive line/defensive line
Jimmy Norcross, senior, offensive line/defensive line
Arick Himes, senior, wide receiver/linebacker
Tyron Ray, senior, wide receiver/linebacker
AJ Lama, junior, wide receiver/linebacker
Adam Ward, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
September
1 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
8 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
15 — at DuBois, 7 p.m.
22 — at Clarion, 7 p.m.
29 — Moniteau, 7 p.m.
October
6 — Brookville, 7 p.m.
13 — at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
20 — at Karns City, 7 p.m.
27 — Kane, 7 p.m.
