Cameron County’s 13 returning letterwinners will look to help replicate their 2021 playoff appearance, the program’s first since 2010. Front row (from left): Landon Farren, Eyah Smith, Jesop Farabaugh, Maxx Newton, Nicholas Streich. Middle row: Devin Streich, Ryder Brown, Isaac Nichols, Lathan Reed. Back row: Maddox Baughman, Jameson Britton, Koby Shepard, Kyle Earle.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

EMPORIUM, Pa. — Cameron County was District 9 football’s biggest surprise in 2021.

After losing 16 consecutive games prior, the Red Raiders turned in a 5-4 regular season and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Now, they’ll look to replicate the feat.

