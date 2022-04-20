ALLEGANY — Another night, another couple of records for Angelina Napoleon.
This time, it was one of her own and one that stood for the last 15 years.
On Wednesday, the A-L junior continued a spectacular scholastic season, winning all four events she competed in and setting the new school marks in the 1,500 (4:40.7) and 400 hurdles (1:05.7), the latter of which came in her first varsity race in that event. Behind her, the A-L girls track and field team picked up its first win of the year, 78-62, over Jamestown.
Napoleon shattered her own mark of 4:49.37 in the 1,500, set last season. In the 400 hurdles, she broke the record of 1:08.20 from 2007 held by Tina Peters. Napoleon also won the 1,500 and 3,000.
“Angelina was really good tonight,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “She continues to impress us with everything she does even when she is running an event for the first time like she did tonight.”
Ashlyn Collins won two events (400, 800) and led off the winning 3,200 relay team as A-L took two of three relays. Erin Sheehy (100 hurdles) and Alli Watkins (pole vault) also had an individual win for the Gators. Maddy Burgess took the 100 and 200 for Jamestown.
Falconer 79, Olean 58
OLEAN — Jem Fayson was a double-winner for Olean, taking the triple jump and pole vault.
For Falconer Ella Ekstrom (100, 200) and Paiden Wittmeyer (high jump, 100 hurdles) won two events each.
Olean also got wins from Ava Borer (400), Sofia Rucinski (800), Nya Martinelli (3,000) and Lily Schena (long jump).
Silver Creek 70, Salamanca 69
SILVER CREEK — Harley Brown was a triple-winner for Salamanca as the Warriors finished the meet one point shy of Silver Creek.
Brown won the 3,000, 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Jillian Rea won both throwing events, the discus and shot put, while Jem Yarbour took the high jump for Salamanca.
Salamanca swept three events (first, second and third), the high jump, 400 hurdles and 3,000, but Silver Creek swept the 100, 200 and 400.
“They were strong in the sprints and that hurt us not placing in those events,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “We had 20 personal bests, which was awesome. We have some very inexperienced athletes with tremendous potential. With that lack of race experience we need to learn how to work through our competition mindset and not count ourselves out before the race even begins. I am confident that will develop as our season progresses.”
AT OLEAN Falconer 79, Olean 58
100: Ekstrom (F) :13.8; 200: Ekstrom (F) :29.1; 400: Borer (O) 1:11.6; 800: Rucinski (O) 2:56.7; 1,500: Birath (F) 5:48.6; 3,000: Martinelli (O) 14:24.2; 400 relay: Falconer (Ekstrom, Lincoln, Madonia, Wittmeyer) :55.1; 1,600 relay: Falconer (Elder, Madonia, Birath, Lundmark) 5:07.3; 3,200 relay: Falconer; 100 hurdles: Wittmeyer (F) :19.5; 400 hurdles: Madonia (F) 1:17.6; long jump: Schena (O) 15-5.25; triple jump: Fayson (O) 28-4.5; high jump: Wittmeyer (F) 4-2; shot put: Lynn (F) 29-1; discus: Lundmark (F) 73-10; pole vault: Fayson (O) 6-6.
AT SILVER CREEK Silver Creek 70, Salamanca 69
100: Penman (SC) :14.0; 200: League (SC) :29.9; 400: SC, 1:13; 800: Wilson (SC) 3:02.0; 1,500: League (SC) 6:25.8; 3,000: Brown (S) 13:58.9; 400 relay: Silver Creek :50.5; 1,600 relay: Salamanca; 3,200 relay: Salamanca (Brown, Bly, Haynoski, Lee) 13:22.8; 100 hurdles: Brown (S) :20.0; 400 hurdles: Brown (S) 1:21.7; long jump: Hanson (SC) 14-3.5; triple jump: Penman (SC) 28-10; high jump: Yarbour (S) 4-0; shot put: Rea (S) 27-0; discus: Rea (S) 79-6; pole vault: Hanson (SC) 8-6.
AT ALLEGANY Allegany-Limestone 78, Jamestown 62
100: Burgess (J) :13.1; 200: Burgess (J) :27.2; 400: Collins (AL) 1:05.5; 800: Collins (AL) 2:43.0; 1,500: Napoleon (AL) 4:40.7; 3,000: Napoleon (AL) 10:18.5; 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Lippert, Walsh, Honeck, Kellegg) :55.6; 1,600 relay: Jamestown (Propheter, Burgess, Hallberg, Johnson) 4:39.6; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Straub, Coulter, Peters) 11:19.2; 100 hurdles: Sheehy (AL) :19.8; 400 hurdles: Napoleon (AL) 1:05.7; long jump: Crossley (J) 12-11 1/2; triple jump: Barber (J) 28-3; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-2; shot put: Galeazzo (J) 22-7; discus: Rhodes (J) 74-7; pole vault: Watkins (AL) 6-6.