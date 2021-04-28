DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred softball team hit a pair of home runs en route to a 15-0, four-inning victory over Smethport in a Northern Allegheny matchup Wednesday.
Reilly Raught went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run while Kate Rhinehart smacked a three-run shot for the Terrors.
O-E’s Bri Heller and Abby Wolfe controlled the game in the circle, holding the Hubbers hitless. Heller threw one inning and struck out all three batters she faced while Wolfe struck out five and walked three.
Smethport remained winless at 0-6, while O-E stayed unbeaten at 7-0.
BASEBALL
NORTHERN ALLEGHENYCoudersport 10, Galeton 0, 5 inningsCOUDERSPORT, Pa. — A.J. Redmond struck out 10 and gave up five hits to guide Coudersport.
The Falcons (8-0) received contributions from several players throughout the contest. Jackon Glover drove in three runs on one hit while Ryan Clouser doubled twice and drove in two runs while Redmond went 2-for-3 and recorded two RBI.
Ty Stover and Patrick Lehman each had two hits for Galeton.
On the mound, Tre Slawson struck out five batters and walked two in three innings pitched.