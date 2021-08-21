OLEAN — It was anything but easy.
In fact, this time around, Randy’s Up The River narrowly escaped the losers’ bracket and needed not one but two games to reach its final destination. In the end, however, Randy’s found itself in a familiar position:
On top of the local softball ranks.
Jordan Lucas, who’d go on to win Tournament MVP honors, went a combined 16-of-28 with 11 RBI and two intentional walks, and Randy’s topped archrival Smethport VFW twice in the championship games, the second by a 13-6 count, to win its sixth-consecutive Women’s City Cup title -- and its eighth in the last nine years — on Sunday at Bradner Stadium.
After a 3-0 start, Randy’s run to another crown hit a roadblock when it fell to Smethport VFW, 15-12, in Game 4, pushing it into the losers’ bracket. There, it managed to nip Angee’s 14-12, to get back into the championship contest against an opponent it knew all too well.
IN Game One, the bats of Chantel Singleton, Jessica Weinman, Lucas, Cammie McCracken, Kim Clayton and Kayla Welty pushed Randy’s past Smethport and into a necessary second contest. In the nightcap, the teams “remained neck and neck with both providing great batting and defense until the sixth inning,” according to a tournament release. That’s when Randy’s bats again came alive as Nicole Calbi, Alex Calbi, Torri Johnson, McCracken, Welty and Singleton combined to drive in seven runs, propelling Randy’s to the 13-6 triumph.
Nicole Calbi finished the weekend 19-for-29 while Weinman chipped in 12 total hits for Randy’s. Lucas was named MVP while Smethport VFW’s Karly Welty won the Golden Glove Award and Smethport took home the Team Sportsmanship honor.
Randy’s went 6-1 over the three-day event. It started off with an 18-0 win over Village Green, getting solid efforts from Nicole Calbi (4-for-4), Alex Calbi (3-for-4), Lucas (3-for-4) and Weinman’s stellar defense. In Game 2, it bested 3rd Base, 12-4, with Nicole Calbi, Lucas and McCracken all going 3-for-4 and Johnson and Weinman turning in great defensive outings to preserve the win.
In Game 3, Weinman went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double while Nicole Calbi, Lucas, McCracken, Griffin and Johnson all provided two hits to lead Randy’s to a 17-2 win over Salamanca Beverage. Randy’s then fell to the “hot bats and great defense” of Smethport VFW, pushing it to the losers’ bracket, where it won “a hard-fought race to the finish” with Angee’s behind the bats of Nicole Calbi, Lucas, Jaleesa Sledge, Alex Calbi and Griffin. And by the end, it had come from behind to keep its dynastic City Cup run intact.
It was the second time in four nights that the teams played in a final, with Randy’s topping Smethport VFW on Thursday for the league playoff title. Behind those two, Angee’s finished in third place at City Cup while 3rd Base claimed the fourth spot.