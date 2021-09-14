SALAMANCA — The Salamanca girls swimming team posted an impressive 43 personal bests on Monday, including six first-place finishes.
That was more than enough to propel it to a 111-60 triumph over Chautauqua Lake in CCAA action.
Camryn Quigley set PRs in winning both the 50 free and 100 free while Mikaela Tennity did the same in claiming the 200 free and 100 breaststroke for the Warriors. Charli Ross (200 IM) and Gabby Bly (diving) each added individual firsts while Tennity, Quigley and Ross were part of the winning 400 free relay team alongside Ella Erlandson.
Depth played as big a role in the victory as those first-place finishes, Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said.
“It was a nice meet for us,” she noted. “(It was) a meet where many of our inexperienced kids had opportunities to shine and place for us. It’s challenging to post personal bests when sometimes you get done with a relay and you have to hop back up on the blocks to swim the very next event. But this group seems to be up for that challenge.”
Fredonia 115, Allegany-Limestone 70
FREDONIA — Tori Spacciapolli won two individual events (200 free, 100 breast) and was part of two winning relays to guide Fredonia.
Lauren Ball was a double-winner for Allegany-Limestone, taking the 100 free and 100 backstroke. Brooke Pecorella (50 free) and Paige Pecorella (500 free) also had individual wins for the Gators.
AT FREDONIA
200 medley relay: Fredonia (Roth, Spacciapolli, Truby, May) 2:07.04
200 freestyle: Spacciapolli (F) 2:04.08
200 IM: Roth (F) 2:34.38
50 freestyle: B. Pecorella (AL) :28.65
Diving: Pucci-Schaefer (F) 260.92
100 butterfly: Frerichs (F) 1:14.17
100 freestyle: Ball (AL) 1:03.97
500 freestyle: P. Pecorella (AL) 6:15.45
200 freestyle relay: Fredonia (Pucci-Schaefer, Spacciapolli, Frerichs, Truby) 2:05.56
100 backstroke: Ball (AL) 1:08.31
100 breaststroke: Spacciapolli (F) 1:09.83
400 freestyle: Fredonia (Frerichs, May, Roth, Spacciapolli) 4:18.20
AT SALAMANCA
200 medley relay: Chautauqua Lake (Gervasio, Rizzo, Luce, Testa) 2:23.19
200 freestyle: Tennity (S) 2:31.06
200 IM: Ross (S) 2:58.76
50 freestyle: Quigley (S) :27.85
Diving: Bly (S) 91.35
100 butterfly: Luce (CL) 1:20.78
100 freestyle: Quigley (S) 1:04.45
500 freestyle: Gervasio (CL) 6:44.85
200 freestyle relay: Chautauqua Lake (Testa, Schenk, Luce, Gervasio) 2:11.89
100 backstroke: Buxton (CL) 1:23.15
100 breaststroke: Tennity (S) 1:28.93
400 freestyle: Salamanca (Erlandson, Ross, Tennity, Quigley) 4:44.61