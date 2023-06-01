Out of the 64 teams set to play this weekend with a dream of making the College World Series, one will feature a Big 30 high school graduate.
Maxx Yehl’s freshman season at West Virginia University will continue this weekend at the Lexington Regional for the start of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament, where the Mountaineers (39-18) have a No. 2 seed and play No. 3 Indiana (41-18) on Friday (ESPN+) at 7 p.m. WVU can earn a spot in the College World Series by winning its regional bracket — also including No. 1 Kentucky (36-18) and No. 4 Ball State (36-21) in a double-elimination format. WVU, under coach Randy Mazey, won the Big 12 regular season championship.
A 6-foot-6 left handed pitcher and two-time Big 30 Player of the Year at Portville, Yehl has a 3.71 ERA over 26.2 innings in 16 relief appearances. He’s held batters to a .232 batting average and a 1.39 WHIP with an 18:15 strikeout to walk ratio.
Portville coach Mike Matz complimented Yehl’s willingness to accept a different role than he had with the Panthers in small school high school baseball.
“He’s really great about keeping in touch. We text and call fairly regularly; sometimes it’s about baseball, sometimes it’s about school or other stuff,” Matz said. “But I think the biggest thing I’m proud of about him is how he’s been able to go from — let’s face it — a pretty big fish around here and then you go to a team that is a Top 25 team for most of the season, playing in a Power 5 conference and not just understanding a smaller role but embracing it and saying, ‘Alright, hey, this is where I am. I’m going to take every opportunity I get, even if it’s not what I’m typically used to.’”
Yehl’s relief efforts have gone deeper into games the later into the Mountaineers’ season: he’s thrown at least two innings in his last five appearances. Most recently, he threw three scoreless innings against Texas Tech in a Big 12 Tournament game May 24.
“They have gone to him in some fairly key situations; he relieved on a Friday night against Kansas, was the first guy out of the pen,” Matz said. “In just about every conference weekend he has gotten some high-leverage innings, so it seems like he is a guy that they trust.”
While Yehl is the last area graduate remaining in the NCAA Tournament, he was far from the only one playing at the highest collegiate level this spring. Five former Big 30 standouts played at the Division I level in 2023.
“I think it’s great that we have a number of — not just Maxx but obviously the other guys too — that are playing at a really high level,” Matz noted. “I think it’s a testament to teams in the area, down to Little League and up through high school.”
A LOOK at how Big 30 graduates fared in Division I baseball this spring:
— St. Bonaventure (8-40) had two Big 30 grads on its ‘23 roster, the first season under new coach Jason Rathbun.
Bradford High’s Danny Manion finished his fifth year with the Bonnies as a graduate student after joining the squad as a freshman redshirting in 2019. The first baseman batted .209 with a .370 OB% and 11 RBI in 86 appearances in 34 games (24 starts).
Pioneer’s Bryce Hediger, the 2021 Big 30 Pitcher of the Year, appeared in 10 games, three starts, on the mound for his sophomore season. With a 1-6 record, Hediger earned his first collegiate win in a 1.2-inning appearance against George Mason April 23.
— Canisius College had two Big 30 grads on its roster this season, with another on the way in the fall.
The Griffins made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, playing in Regionals at Miami last spring, with two Big 30 grad members of that team returning for the ‘23 season: sophomore Cole Sebastian and grad student Dylan Vincent. Canisius finished 26-25-1 with a MAAC semifinal loss to Quinnipiac.
A first baseman/outfielder out of Olean High, Vincent hit .352 overall and a team-best .422 in MAAC conference play, playing in 45 of his team’s 52 games. Vincent was also second on the team in home runs (10), slugging (.636) and runs (44) and third in RBI (38) and on-base percentage (.450).
Sebastian, an outfielder from Otto-Eldred who shared Big 30 Co-POY honors with Yehl in ‘21, played in 25 games (16 starts) as an outfielder, batting .271 with two home runs and nine RBI.
Following his sophomore season, Sebastian returned for his second summer with the Olean Oilers, who open their NYCBL season on Monday in Dansville.
— Next year, Canisius will add to its track record of Big 30 area recruiting with the arrival of Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey, the 2019 Big 30 Player of the Year. Stuckey played this season at Niagara County Community College and is set to transfer to Canisius in the fall.
Stuckey had a standout season for the Thunderwolves at shortstop, batting .403 in 40 games for 29 RBI, 45 runs and 41 stolen bases. Though he was injured in the regional final and unable to play this week, Stuckey helped NCCC make the NJCAA Division III World Series for a third consecutive season.