PORTVILLE — The Portville boys basketball team, like just about everybody in the area, was merely happy to be back in front of fans.
For most squads in the area, these next two weeks will mark the first time they’ve played in front of a full house — and not in an empty gymnasium or before only their parents or a sparse audience — since March of 2020.
And in its first such contest of the year, Portville gave that crowd something to cheer about.
Max Yehl recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Panthers grabbed an early 10-point lead before downing North Collins, 62-38, in the first round of their Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament on Friday night.
Luke Petruzzi collected 19 points and five assists while Troy Van Sickle grabbed a team-best 12 boards and eighth-grader Aidan DeFazio (three 3-pointers) contributed 11 points, three assists and three steals in his varsity season-opening debut.
Portville will play Bolivar-Richburg in today’s championship (4 o’clock) after the Wolverines dispatched Walsh in Thursday’s opener. North Collins will meet the Eagles in the 12:30 p.m. consolation game.
“We were just excited for the kids; it was great to be back in the gym with a full crowd at home,” said first-year coach Josh Brooks, who took the reins from Bill Torrey. “I give a ton of credit to my kids. We didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time over the summer together because I wasn’t the coach yet; we met a couple of times. But they’ve worked really hard the past three weeks and they were excited to play tonight.
“We played super hard, we listened well, we executed pretty well. It was a great night. It was great to get our first win. It’s always nice to be 1-0 and not 0-1.
Derek Ebersole racked up 26 points for North Collins (0-1).
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 56, Hinsdale 19
FILLMORE — Carter Sisson led a balanced effort with 11 points to key Fillmore to a season-opening victory.
Mitch Ward added 10 points for the Eagles, who had seven players contribute between six and 11 points.
“I was really proud of how our starters established tempo early on,” said Fillmore coach Randy Crouch, whose team jumped out to a 26-4 first-quarter lead. “I thought Carter, Mitchell and Zach (Sisson) did a great job of pressuring the ball and dictating play. We need to clean up our execution and continue to gel.”
Henry Schwartz had nine points for Hinsdale (0-1).
New Life Christian 63, Houghton 35
HOUGHTON — Timothy Hutter followed up his 58-point outing three nights earlier with 29 points to propel New Life Christian.
Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey dropped in 19 points while Prince Terrison posted 11 for New Life (1-1), which outscored Houghton 43-24 over the final two quarters to pull away. Chris Habecker had 11 points and eight rebounds while Hugo Huang and James Adenuga each had 10 for the Panthers, who were playing their first game in nearly two years after being one of the few Big 30 teams to cancel their seasons entirely due to COVID-19 last winter.
“They have two talented kids who can score. We played pretty good half court defense trying to deny them, but we had a couple of silly turnovers, which kind of turned them loose,” Houghton coach Phil Nelson said of the second half.