BEMUS POINT — The Portville wrestling team used five pins, led by the upper weight classes, to create some separation and hold off Maple Grove Wednesday night.
The Panthers (7-0) won, 36-30, in a CCAA Div. II dual. Maxx DeYoe (138), Kaedon Holcomb (160), Dakota Mascho (172), Hayden Emley (215) and Henry Chamberlain (285) all won by pinfall.
Toby Cooper (118), Kynan Egan (145), Luke Tomlinson (152) and Matt Trim (189) each had a pin for the Red Dragons. Maple Grove won two decisions: Mason Kraft (126), 3-2 over Sam Zeigler, and Luke Baer (132), 8-4 over Mario Pascucci.
Portville coach Matt Milne credited Zeigler and Pascucci for wrestling their opponents better than in the Portville Tournament over the weekend and keeping points off the board.
“I thought our kids wrestled tough,” Milne said. “They went out and did what they needed to do against the kids they should: not getting pinned was the key to a couple of them, they kept those matches tough. Key wins by Max DeYoe, Hayden Emley and Henry Chamberlain that really turned the meet. They’re very well coached, Maple Grove kids are very very good. You know you’re in a match with all of them.”
CCAA DIVISION I
Gowanda/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 46 Olean/Allegany-Limestone 27
GOWANDA — Jordan Rogers-Bonnell (118) and Simon Clark (126) both won by pin for Olean, but the Huskies lost the meet. Colton Boser (160) won by disqualification and Damon Liguori at 138 won a 6-3 decision over Kaleb Smith.
Greg Reid (110), Michael Horth (132), Christian Hines (145), Evan Fort (142) and Benjamin Krajewski (172) all had pins for Gowanda/Cattaraugus Little-Valley. Lincoln Holocinski-Francis won a major decision at 215.
CCAA DIVISION II
Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford 24, Frewsburg 12
FREWSBURG — Evan Leonard had a first-period pin at 152 pounds to lead Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford (1-0). The Panthers also won three weight classes by forfeit to climb over Frewsburg.
Jamison Caldwell had a win for Frewsburg at 189.
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 66, Lackawanna 12
LACKAWANNA — Brady Heckathorn (172) won by first-period pinfall to lead Pioneer and the Panthers collected 10 forfeits to roll past Lackawanna.
Abdulrhman Aloudt Alla had a pin at 215 for Lackawanna.
102: Fish (G) forfeit, 110: Reid (G) 3:22 N. Liguori, 118:Rodgers-Bonnell (O) :58 Hudson, 126: Clark (O) :54 Twoguns, 132: Horth (G) :26 Herner , 138: D. Liguori (O) 6-3 Smith, 145: Hines (G) 1:30 Chapman, 152: Fort (G) 1:30 O’Dell, 160: Boser (O) DQ Browning, 172: Krajewski (G) :47 Wilkens, 189: Bargy (O) forfeit, 215: Holocinski-Francis (G) 14-5 MD Baer, 285: Maude (G) forfeit.
AT FREWSBURG Franklinville/C-R 24, Frewsburg 12
102: double forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: double forfeit, 138: Smathers (Frews) forfeit, 145: double forfeit, 152: Leonard (Fville) pin Burch, 160: double forfeit, 172: Bleau (Fville) forfeit, 189: Caldwell (Frews) pin Miller, 215: Payne (Fville) forfeit, 285: Manzo (Fville) forfeit.
AT BEMUS POINT Portville 36, Maple Grove 30
102: Muhyee (P) forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: Cooper (MG) :40, DePoty , 126: Kraft (MG) 3-2 Zeigler, 132: Baer (MG) 8-4 Pascucci, 138: DeYoe (P) 2:54 Pletts, 145: Egan (MG) :44 Dobson, 152*: Tomlinson (MG) pin Scanlon, 160: Holcomb (P) :20 Danielson, 172: Mascho (P) 1:05 Quattrone, 189: Trim (MG) 3:24 Morrison, 215: Emley (P) 2:57 McCall, 285: Chamberlain (P) 2:57 Craig.
AT LACKAWANNA Pioneer 66, Lackawanna 12
102: Mohsin (L) forfeit, 110: Lacy (P) forfeit, 118: Opferbeck (P) forfeit, 126: D. Kirsch (P) forfeit, 132: X. Kirsch (P) forfeit, 138: Landphair (P) forfeit, 145: Doyle (P) forfeit, 152: Urbino (P) forfeit, 160: Smith (P) forfeit, 172: Heckathorn (P) 1:33 Ahmed, 189: Ellis (P) forfeit, 215: Aloudt Alla (L) :26 Smith, 285: Matheis (P) forfeit.