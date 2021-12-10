DUKE CENTER, Pa. — For the second-straight Friday, the Portville girls basketball team won a first-round tournament game in convincing fashion.
And for the second-straight weekend, it’s now playing for some hardware.
Mallory Welty registered 14 points, six assists and five rebounds to guide the Panthers to a 59-30 triumph over Allegany-Limestone on the New York side of the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament bracket on Friday night. After winning its own Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament last week, Portville will meet Otto-Eldred for the Stebbins title today at 3 p.m.
“The girls played another great game, displaying aggressiveness, intensity and teamwork,” said PCS coach Inga Welty, whose team has won each of its first three games by 19 or more points. “We’re doing something right when 16 of our 19 baskets were assisted. It’s also awesome when all 11 on the roster get quality minutes and contribute in one manner or another.”
Lilly Bentley just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine boards while Jackie Scanlon dropped in 10 points for Portville. Mia Welty had five assists and four steals and Jordyn Sickels grabbed five rebounds.
“Portville is a great team,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “They play together and are so well-coached. We came out scared and couldn’t settle down. They pressured us and we couldn’t respond. We are going to keep working hard and are looking forward to our rematch next Saturday.
Madison Callen had 12 points while Gianna DeRose had 11 for the Gators (0-1), who will meet Bradford in the consolation game.
RANDY STEBBINS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Otto-Eldred 44, Bradford 8
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Katie Sheeler scored 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to key Otto-Eldred (1-0) to a first-round win.
“She’s one of the best players in the area,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “When she shoots the ball, I just think it’s going in every single time. I’m surprised more when she misses than when she makes it.”
Bri Heller added seven points for the Terrors. Alanna Benson had a team-best four points for the Owls (0-1).
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 58, North Collins 26
FRANKLINVILLE — Megan Jackson totaled 18 points and Sofia Bentley posted 17, including a trio of 3-pointers, to spark Franklinville.
Tarryn Herman added 10 points, including seven in a decisive third-quarter, for the Panthers (2-0). FCS outscored the Eagles 33-7 in the second half to turn a 25-19 advantage into a 32-point victory.
Hailey Jasinski had 10 points for North Collins.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 28, Alfred-Almond 27
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg (1-2) edged Alfred-Almond for its first win of the season.
No other information was made available to the Times Herald.
Iroquois 49, Olean 18
OLEAN — Zoey Zienski scored 16 points and McKenna Sinibaldi added 15 as Iroquois (2-1) handed Olean a season-opening loss.
The Huskies trailed just 12-9 after the first-quarter before being outscored 37-9 the rest of the way. Leah Williams had 10 points and five rebounds while JoJo Gibbons grabbed five rebounds in the loss.
“We got tired and Iroquois really put on the pressure,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “They were really aggressive.
Falconer 46, Ellicottville 31
FALCONER — Ellicottville played evenly with Falconer over the final three quarters, but couldn’t climb out of a 16-5 first-quarter hole.
Falconer improved to 3-0 while Ellicottville fell to 1-3.
COWANESQUE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Wellsville 50, North Penn Mansfield 25
WESTFIELD, Pa. — Marley Adams registered 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists to guide Wellsville.
Jaelyn Knapp posted 14 points, six rebounds and three helpers, Makenna Dunbar pulled down 10 rebounds while Jaylynn Mess and Emily Costello combined for seven steals for the Lions (3-0). Trailing 11-10 early, Wellsville used a decisive 18-0 second quarter to take control en route to a one-sided win.
“We made a defensive adjustment where we ended up moving Marley onto their point guard,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord, whose team will meet Northern Potter in tonight’s championship. “That helped create the steal lanes for (Jaylynn and Emily) and propelled our offense.
“Marley did a great job of getting them into that position.”
Payton Chapel had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for North Penn Mansfield.