FRANKLINVILLE — The Portville wrestling team finished first overall at the Franklinville Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, led by first-place finishers Maxximus DeYoe (138 pounds) and Hayden Emley (172 pounds).

Portville beat out runner-up East Aurora/Holland and third-place Springville for the team title in a 10-team tourney.

