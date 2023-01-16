FRANKLINVILLE — The Portville wrestling team finished first overall at the Franklinville Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, led by first-place finishers Maxximus DeYoe (138 pounds) and Hayden Emley (172 pounds).
Portville beat out runner-up East Aurora/Holland and third-place Springville for the team title in a 10-team tourney.
Also for Portville, Mekhi Muyhee (118) was second while Parker Dornan (132), Jake Zeigler (160) and Henry Chamberlain (215) each finished third in their bracket.
From the host Franklinville Panthers, Evan Leonard won his 160-pound bracket with three pins and earned the coaches’ vote for the Most Outstanding Wrestler. Also for Franklinville, Mickey Wozniak was first at 132 pounds, Benjamin Brol second at 172 and Dakota Miller (145) and Devin Herman (152) both third in their classes.
For Olean/Allegany-Limestone, Chris Bargy (189) took first, winning all three of his matches by pin. Jonathan Tidd (102) and Simon Clark (118) both finished third.
“The guys did extremely well,” OHS coach Clar Anderson noted. “We were very pleased with their effort and improvement.”
For Salamanca, Konner Spring (126) and Ian Breazeale (285) both took first place in their weight classes.
INDOOR TRACKA-L, Salamanca teams return to actionHOUGHTON COLLEGE — Tyyetta Herman and Alex Redeye each logged a first-place finish for the Allegany-Limestone teams at the Section Inter-Divisional A-C meet on Saturday at Houghton College.
Herman captured first in the 300 with a time of :42.54. Also for the A-L girls, Lilianna Peters took second in the 3,000 (11:15.01) and the team of Jessica Daley, Julia Wyant, Audree Green and Herman placed third in the 1,600 relay in 4:37.90.
For the boys, Redeye claimed the 3,200 in a meet-best 10:14.36. The Gators also boasted a host of other top six finishes: Anna Slavinski took fourth in the pole vault (7-0) and the team Peters, Arryana Hatch, Lilly Coulter and Samantha Bray was fourth in the 3,200 relay (11:17.42). Elexa Duggan earned a fifth in the 3,000 (12:10.62), Ashlyn Collins was fifth in the 1,000 (3:12.41) and Julia Wyant was fifth in the 300 (:44.69). On the boys’ side, Kevin Edwards-Hardy was sixth in the 55 hurdles (:09.14).
“Alex and Lilianna ran (personal records) in the 3,200 and 3,000, respectively,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said, “and Tyyetta ran her second fastest time in winning the 300-meter dash. Kevin was able to lower his hurdle PR to :09.16, which is also a Section 6 standard time.”
MEANWHILE, Arlen Newark won the 600-meter run and was part of the winning 800-meter relay team to lead the Salamanca boys. Newark ran the 600 in a time of 1:27.75 and was also eighth in the 55 hurdles (:09.23). The boys’ 800-meter relay team of Jorden Ambuske, Jason McGraw, Arlen Newark and Archer Newark also took first with a 1:38.34.
“Although it wasn’t a season best time, the four-by-200 relay team had to maneuver around other teams for successful handoff exchanges and make the right decision when to pass opponents on the tight 200-meter track,” Salamanca boys coach Michelle Hill said. “It is fun to watch these four young men take the track as they genuinely love to race. Their discipline in practicing their handoffs, their work in the weight room with Coach (Jared) Fish, and their discipline in other training sessions continues to pay off. We hope to peak during the championship part of our season.”
The SHS boys’ 3200 relay team was ninth (11:35.07).
For the Salamanca girls, Isabella Milks earned a fourth-place finish in the high jump, clearing four feet, eight inches. Michaelynn Lecceradone had two top-seven finishes: sixth in the triple jump (30-11.25) and seventh in the 55 hurdles (:10.37).
Napoleon competes at Virginia ShowcaseVIRGINIA BEACH — Allegany-Limestone standout Angelina Napoleon competed at the Virginia Showcase, a prestigious national indoor track and field invitational, at the Virginia Beach Athletics Center last Friday.
Napoleon again excelled on a country-wide stage, placing second in the 1-mile run invitational in a time of 4:53.93 and seventh in the high jump invitiational (5 feet, 2 inches), the latter of which came under difficult circumstances. She set a new sectional indoor record with her converted mile time, A-L coach Mike Wilber noted.
“(This event) included some of the top athletes in the country,” Mike Wilber said. “Her time in the mile was able to convert to a 4:33.36 FAT (fully automatic time), which broke our section record. Unfortunately for her, the high jump started while she was running the mile and she wasn’t able to get any run-throughs from her mark. She was able to use her experience to adjust her mark during the competition, but it wasn’t the same feel.”