PORTVILLE — Trailing 30-16 entering the final four weight classes, the Portville wrestling team came up with three pins and a forfeit to close out a competitive dual against Randolph Wednesday night.
The Panthers won 40-30, improving to 8-0 overall (3-0 league) in a CCAA Div. II matchup.
“No. 1, you know when you’re going against Randolph and (coach) Todd Conley, you’re in for a tough night,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “We both kept looking in the lineups; we know we have a few holes with our forfeits and we tried to match our guys up the best you can.”
Mekhi Muyhee (102), Vince Migliore (138), Drew Langdon (145), Kaedon Holcomb (152), Camden Morrison (160) and Hayden Emley (215) each had a pin for the Panthers. Dakota Mascho won by 12-1 major decision against Luke Pagett at 189.
Ryan Carpenter (285) won a pin for Randolph while Cade Inkley (126) and Joseph Nottingham (132) both won decisions.
“We matched up just a little better and came out pretty happy,” Milne said. “It was a great match, good matches out of a lot of young kids. Mascho did a great job going up to 189 to wrestle Pagett. We got some big pins by some young guys to finish this one.
“It was a good team effort out of both teams. It was good for the fans, whoever went to it saw a good match tonight.”
CCAA DIVISION I
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 62, Olean/Allegany-Limestone 9
OLEAN — Simon Clark won a pin at 118 and Damon Liguori took a 6-1 decision at 138, but Olean/Allegany-Limestone fell to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley on the scoreboard.
Karsen Lundgren (110), Vinnie Bloomberg (126), Karsen DePasquale (132), Jacob Clark (145) and Brodie Little (160) all had pins for Falconer. Devyn Morrison (215) had a technical fall win and Kyle Keefe (189) won a 7-4 decision against Chris Bargy.
CCAA DIVISION II
Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford 30, Salamanca 18
SALAMANCA — Even Leonard (152), Devin Herman (160) and Dylan Bleau (172) each won by pin to lead Franklinville, winning three of the four contested weight classes.
Keegan Hardy had a pin at 215 for Salamanca. Hardy and Malaki Harrison both also won exhibition bouts.
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 59, Maryvale 3
YORKSHIRE — Dan Kirsch (126), Xander Kirsch (132), Aeddon Landphair (138), Brandon Doyle (145), Donald Bennett (152), Logan Ellis (189), Brad Smith (215) and Luke Matheis (285) all had pins for Pioneer as the Panthers improved to 2-0 in league duals (6-2 overall).
Also for Pioneer, Brady Heckathorn (172) won by technical fall, 17-2.
Maryvale’s Cody Freyburger (118) won a 4-0 decision over Wyatt Opferbeck.