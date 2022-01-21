SALAMANCA — The Portville wrestling team capped off a perfect league campaign Friday night, finishing CCAA Div. II duals at 5-0 with a victory over Salamanca.
The Panthers (13-2, 5-0) had four pinfalls, a technical fall and won four weight classes by forfeit in a 53-9 victory.
Kaedon Holcomb (152), Dakota Mascho (160), Cam Morrison (172) and Hayden Emley (215) all pinned their opponents. Mario Pascucci won a technical fall, 17-1, over Konner Spring at 132.
For Salamanca (0-5 league), Malaki Harrison won by pin at 138 and Ian Breazeale took a heavyweight decision over Henry Chamberlain, 8-1.
“I’m pretty excited we were able to win it again,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “That spring season kind of got us last year. It was good to get back on track and have a full team out there and compete. Our league is a tough one, every year, and Maple Grove and Randolph always have some great teams and great coaches.
“I’m just happy how our kids keep plugging away. A league win is always something to feel good about. We have a younger team so I hope we can keep it going.”
BOYS VOLLEYBALLFillmore 3, Scio 1SCIO — Fillmore finished off an Allegany County road victory in the fourth set, 25-12, 25-13, 17-25, 25-23.
Aiden Wagner had three kills for Fillmore (3-9).
For Scio (3-7), Corey Field marked six aces and four assists, Benny Weimer had four aces, Max Morris had five kills and Dan Fuller added three kills.
AT SALAMANCA Portville 53, Salamanca 9
102: Muyhee (P) forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: Ziegler (P) forfeit, 132: Pascucci (P) TF 17-1 K. Spring, 138: Harrison (S) 1:14 Langdon, 145*: Haberly (P) forfeit, 152: Holcomb (P) 1:48 Jimerson, 160: Mascho (P) 1:40 A. Spring, 172: Morrison (P) 1:16 Snyder, 189: Manroe (P) forfeit, 215: Emley (P) 3:01 Hardy, 285: Breazeale (S) 8-1 Chamberlain.