ROCHESTER — Back on Oct. 8, the Portville girls volleyball team found itself in wholly unfamiliar territory, on the wrong side of a three-game sweep against St. Mary’s-Lancaster.
Ten days later, the Panthers tested themselves against another Catholic school powerhouse from a big city, taking on Our Lady of Mercy (Rochester) to open their final week of the regular season. And this time, PCS was every bit its opponent’s equal.
Only, unfortunately for coach Kelly Unverdorben’s squad, it suffered the same end result.
Portville had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 and played two sets to extra points, but couldn’t quite close it out in falling to Mercy in what Unverdorben described as “five crazy sets” in a non-league showdown on Monday night. With its backs to the wall, Mercy claimed the final two sets en route to a 28-30, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19 victory while handing the Panthers just their second loss of the season.
Tori Unverdorben (5 aces) had a big double-double of 15 kills and 27 digs while Kyle Blessing nearly had a triple-double with 48 assists from the setter spot, 10 digs and nine kills for Portville (12-2). Olivia Cook piled up 22 kills.
“It was amazing volleyball with some awesome rallies back and forth,” Unverdorben noted. “Great volleyball for sure.”
Jill Stebbins contributed eight digs and six aces while Lillian Bentley had six kills and four aces for the Panthers.
Acknowledging the stiff competition that Portville is facing just before the playoffs, Unverdorben added, “They sure are (powerhouses). We play them for good reason. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice collected 10 kills, four aces and six digs as Houghton snapped a four-match slide with a 25-7, 25-14, 25-21 sweep.
Emily Tankeh posted five aces, four digs and eight kills while Maddie Paschalis added 18 assists, three digs and two aces for the Panthers (9-4).
GV/Belfast fell to 7-9.
Wellsville 3, Fillmore 0
WELLSVILLE — Brooklyn Stisser recorded six kills and seven digs and Emma Dunaway had four aces and three kills to propel Wellsville, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17.
Maddy Parks totaled nine assists and four digs while Marley Adams chipped in three kills, two aces and two digs for the Lions (12-0).
For Fillmore (8-5), Emma Cole had eight kills, Zoe Hubbard had nine assists and Jadyn Mucher finished with two aces and two kills.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 3, Silver Creek 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Tristin Bomberry (3 aces) registered seven kills, eight digs and four blocks and Ellicottville pulled out a tight first set en route to a sweep.
Allison Rowland posted five aces, five kills and 12 digs and Natalee Leiper handed out 11 assists for the Eagles (6-8), who took it 27-25, 25-15, 25-13. Cora Norton contributed three kills, seven digs and five aces.
Silver Creek 2-12.
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
ALLEGANY — Jenna Louser notched 14 kills and Sydney Ulasewicz picked up 10 digs to key Allegany-Limestone, 25-9, 25-17, 25-22.
Alaina Quattrone added five digs and five aces for the Gators (11-5), who swept the non-league season series with the Rebels and bounced back from a sweep by Portville in convincing fashion.
For Cuba-Rushford (4-8), Kendall Tompkins had four aces and seven digs and Lauren O’Keefe logged five aces, three kills and nine digs. Quincy Tyler added nine assists and three kills.
Portville wins Horseheads Tourney
HORSEHEADS — Portville went a perfect 6-0 en route to capturing the team title among a host of schools at the Horseheads Tournament on Saturday.
The Panthers went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Tioga, Owego and Corning, before beating Tioga again in the first round of the playoffs, Cicero (Syracuse) in the semifinals and Class AA powerhouse Baldwinsville in the title contests.
For the day, Tori Unverdorben racked up 36 kills, 39 digs and four aces while Olivia Cook had 31 kills, 10 aces and 20 digs. Lillian Bentley posted 24 kills, six blocks and 15 aces and 11 digs and Sam Steadman had 21 digs, eight kills, eight aces and three blocks.
Additionally, Jill Stebbins chipped in seven aces and nine digs, Kylie Blessing had 105 assists, 19 kills and 12 aces.