PORTVILLE — The host Panthers held off a challenge from Southwestern, Jamestown and Randolph to win the 46th Annual Portville Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Portville’s 181 points were enough to clear past Southwestern (174), Jamestown (153.5) and Randolph (152).
Dakota Mascho led the victors with a first-place finish at 160 pounds. Mascho pinned Springville’s Nick Brown in 5:30 in the championship match.
Portville also had three second-place wrestlers: Mekhi Muhyee (102), Kaedon Holcomb (152) and Hayden Emley (215). Camden Morrison was third at 172 while Samual Zeigler (126) and Mario Pascucci (132) were both fourth.
Salamanca’s Konner Spring also won his weight class, pinning Randolph’s Clayton Crouse in 1:23 to take the 132-pound championship. The Warriors were 11th as a team.
Olean/Allegany-Limestone took eighth (92 points), led by second-place finishers Simon Clark (118) and Damon Liguori (138). Chris Bargy (189) was third and Jordan Rodgers-Bonnell (118) fourth.
Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford’s Dylan Bleau took fourth at 172.
B-R wins Arkport DualsARKPORT — Of the nine wrestlers on the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team, seven came back from a trip to the Arkport Duals with a 5-0 record on the day, leading the Wolverines to win the tournament on Saturday.
B-R went 5-0, defeating Bath (40-27), Cal-Mum (48-18), Keshequa (42-12), Hornell (37-30) and Wellsville (46-27) to improve to 11-1 this season.
Gary McDowell Jr (102 pounds), Teegan Sibble (110), Trey Buchholz (126), Ethan Coleman (138), Tavyn MacDonell (145), Kadin Tompkins (152) and Trent Sibble (215) all went 5-0 for the Wolverines. Trent Sibble collected his 100th career win, improving his record to 101-25.
“We had our 172 pounder (Caden Allen), he finished the day at 3-2 but he wrestled all five matches, he didn’t get any forfeits,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “He went up against Shane Davidson from wellsville. One of the things we impressed on him was ‘don’t get pinned,’ he lost 6-0 which is only three points. We stepped up at a lot of different points. They all did a tremendous job. For only nine kids, giving up four forfeits, you’ve got to make up some points somewhere and they did.”
Kirsch wins MOW at Pioneer Duals
YORKSHIRE — Dan Kirsch and Brady Heckathorn both went 5-0, leading Pioneer to a third-place finish in its own tournament, the Pioneer Duals.
Pioneer defeated Fredonia 54-15, Orchard Park 54-18 and Iroquois 42-27, but lost to Starpoint 42-22 and Newfane 37-27. Newfane won the duals tournament at 5-0.
Kirsh (126) and Heckathorn (160) both had perfect records, with Kirsch winning the Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Donald Bennett (160), Logan Ellis (172), Aeddon Landphair (138) and Wyatt Opferbeck (118) all went 4-1.