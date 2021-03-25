BUFFALO — Bill Torrey had wanted his Portville boys basketball team, in this seat-of-your-pants season, to be playing its best at the end of the year.
And, by all accounts, it did just that.
The Panthers closed an up-and-down regular season with back-to-back blowout victories. It opened the playoffs by setting a season-high point total in a 76-67 win over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
And it continued that inspired play into the waning seconds of regulation, on the road, against the No. 1 seed in the class.
And into overtime.
And into a second overtime.
But that’s where its sectional run, where it was playing in the semifinals for the first time in four years, ultimately came to its final, fateful end.
Luke Petruzzi (5 assists) tallied 27 points, including five 3-pointers, as No. 4 Portville rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter and hold a three-point edge in the final seconds of the period. In the end, that collective effort came up just short, as Bryant Rojas (six 3s) poured in 39 points and top-seeded Riverside managed to hang on, 92-86, in a double-OT thriller on Thursday in a Section 6 Class C1 semifinal at Grabiarz School.
“The boys played their butts off,” Torrey proclaimed afterward. “That was a heck of a game.”
Down three late in regulation, Rojas drilled a 3 to force the first extra session for Riverside. After falling behind in OT, Portville maintained its focus, fouling Riverside at the end to send it to the line, grabbing a rebound off the miss and then quickly getting down the floor for the layup that pushed it to a second OT.
In the final five minutes, the Panthers again had to play the foul game after Riverside took a quick two-possession lead. This time, the Frontiers (15-1) made good on their freebies, outscoring Portville 15-9 in the period to seal the outcome.
With his team facing a one-loss squad up in Buffalo, Torrey, more than anything, wanted his team to leave everything it had on the floor. And though a would-be win fell just out of reach, the Panthers left Erie County knowing they did just that.
“We were down seven at the half,” Torrey noted. “A lot of times when you travel that far for a game, you have to create your own energy, especially given the environment, with no fans. You always wonder if the kids are going to be able to respond.
“We came out and played hard, but at halftime, it would have been easy to give up. But we battled back to take the lead. It was an exciting game to be a part of — multiple lead chances, neither team quit. We gave it everything we had, and for that, I’m most proud.”
He added: “We talk about playing hard until the final horn, and they did. I’m just very proud of their effort tonight.”
Hunter Griffin had 20 points while Maxx Yehl (8 points) totaled 14 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals for the Panthers, who had six players with at least eight points, with four reaching double figures.
Kyle Mathes had a tremendous overall outing of 10 points, nine assists and six steals and Joe Long had a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards for Portville.
Of the Panthers’ effort to tie the game at the end of the first overtime, Torrey added: “Those were heads up plays, we had different guys execute at different times, different guys step up and that’s another sign of how far we’ve come from the beginning of the year.
“They made big foul shots at the end of the second OT to kind of put it out of reach.”
Desmond Elston pumped in 21 points while Dan Maku added 19 for the Frontiers, who will meet No. Tapestry Charter in Saturday’s C1 championship. Portville finished 9-6, but was clearly a different team over the final six days of the season.
“It was nice to see us start hitting our stride,” said Torrey, whose team started the year 6-5 with a handful of double-digit losses. “We still made some mistakes that we would like to get back, but for the most part the effort and energy was constant. (That) started to pay off down the stretch.
“We definitely started hitting our full stride, and it would have been nice to get a few more games out of it, but it just didn’t fall our way in the end. We’re really gonna miss the leadership of our five seniors.”
AT BUFFALO Portville (86)
Mathes 4 0-0 10, Griffin 9 1-2 20, Long 5 1-2 12, Petruzzi 10 2-4 27, Yehl 3 2-4 8, L. Petryszak 2 5-8 9. Totals: 33 11-20 86.
Riverside (92)
Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Rosa 15 3-7 39, Elston 9 3-6 21, Taylor 4 4-6 13, Maku 7 5-9 19. Totals: 36 15-28 94. Portville 21 33 53 67 77 86 Riverside 17 40 49 67 77 92
Three-point goals: Portville 9 (Mathes 2, Griffin, Long, Petruzzi 5); Riverside 7 (Rosa 6, Taylor). Total fouls: Portville 23, Riverside 20. Fouled out: None.