ALLEGANY — With a combined one-hitter from two pitchers and eight hits of its own from seven different players, the Portville baseball team rolled to a championship victory in the Allegany-Limestone Tournament on Saturday.
Michael Cole and Karsen Padlo shut down the host Gators in a 10-0 victory. Cole threw 5 ⅔ hitless innings, striking out 10 and walking four. Padlo recorded the final four outs with one hit allowed, two strikeouts and one walk.
Luke Petryszak led Portville’s batting effort with a 2-for-4, three-RBI, three-stolen base performance.
Hayden Emley added a hit, two RBI and two stolen bases while Cole had a hit, three runs and three stolen bases. Drew Langdon scored three times and had a hit and Nik Manroe had a hit and scored twice for the Panthers (3-0).
For A-L (3-5), Gavin Truman marked the lone hit and also had a walk and stolen base.
CCAA III
Silver Creek/Forestville 7, Salamanca 2
Salamanca 18, Silver Creek/Forestville 6, 5 innings
SALAMANCA — Salamanca pulled off a split to move to 5-1 in league play, bouncing back after a loss in Game 1.
Silver Creek/Forestville’s Aiden Piccolo struck out 11 with one walk in a complete game in the opener, holding Salamanca to six hits. Brayson Parsell went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Kam Sakpal scored twice. The Black Knights took a 6-0 lead through three innings and held on for the win.
Zaron Tucker led Salamanca, hitting 2-for-3 with an RBI. Salamanca starter Jaxson Ross struck out 10 with four walks through four innings before Jake Herrick threw the final three.
“I thought we never really gave ourselves a chance,” SHS coach Greg Herrick said of Game 1. “We had too many early errors. Jake did a nice job, came in and gave us three clean innings but the hole that we dug early was too much to dig out of against a quality pitcher like Aiden Piccolo.”
In Game 2, Jake Herrick drove in three runs, Jorden Ambuske scored three runs with two RBI and two stolen bases and Andy Herrick went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead a 13-hit, 11-walk effort.
Sakpal went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for SC.
“We played with a lot more focus,” Greg Herrick said. “I think we were upset with how we started Game 1 and it carried over. We had a lot more energy in the dugout and our offense got going early which took some pressure off our pitchers (Cole Urbanski and Zaron Tucker). Silver Creek is a good, quality team, so it’s good to get at least a split, especially after how we started the first game.”
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 10, Hinsdale 4
ELLICOTTVILLE — Cameron Mendell fired a complete-game three-hitter and Ellicottville built up a 9-0 lead through five innings en route to victory.
Mendell struck out while scattering four walks in a complete-game effort. He helped his own cause by collecting a hit and two RBI at the plate.
Ian Zeher doubled and Owen Chudy tripled and drove in a run for the Eagles (2-4), who received six hits from six different players. Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge also had a hit and an RBI.
Robert Childs went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Xander Pascucci had the other hit for Hinsdale.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 10, Pine Valley 4, 5 innings
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Camden Young hit 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored to lift his team in a rain-shortened victory.
Nate Wolf also had a double, two RBI and two runs for the T-Wolves. Young and Gavin Baxter combined to hold Pine Valley to two hits over five innings, with Baxter striking out five over the final 2 ⅔ innings.
Pine Valley’s Sawyer Bradigan and Brandon Yoris had one hit each.
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Silver Creek 231 001 0 — 7 8 0 Salamanca 000 110 0 — 2 6 4 Aiden Piccolo (11 SO, 1 BB) and Joe Villafranca Jaxson Ross (10 SO, 4 BB), Jake Herrick (5) (1 SO) and Cole Urbanski
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Salamanca 206 19 — 18 13 2 Silver Creek 213 00 — 6 7 3 Cole Urbanski (1 SO, 6 BB), Zaron Tucker (5) (2 SO) and Jaxson Ross Jon Steinwachs (2 SO, 6 BB), Bryan Parsell (4) (0 SO, 5 BB) and Joe Villafranca
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
R H E
Hinsdale 000 000 0 — 3 3 1 Ellicottville 304 110 x — 9 6 2 Damion Brown (3 SO, 7 BB), Jacob Elliott (3) (1 SO, 1 BB), Xander Pascucci (5) (1 SO) and Peyton Keller Ccameron Mendell (10 SO, 4 BB) and Hunter Smith
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E
Pine Valley 211 00 — 4 2 5 Cattaraugus-LV 360 1X — 10 6 2 Kyle Chase (2 SO, 3 BB), Darwin Westlund (3) (4 SO, 2 BB) and George Kruszka Camden Young (1 SO, 6 BB), Gavin Baxter (3) (5 SO, 3 BB) and Payton Bradley
AT ALLEGANY
R H E