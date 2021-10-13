PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball team didn’t allow a bad taste to linger.
Four nights earlier, the Panthers suffered their first loss of the year — and just their third regular-season setback since 2018 — in a humbling 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 sweep by a St. Mary’s-Lancaster program that’s been as much a state-level powerhouse as coach Kelly Unverdorben’s team.
But on Tuesday night, PCS put that defeat, in its first test outside of conference play this fall, firmly behind it.
Olivia Cook (2 aces) racked up 14 kills and six digs and the Panthers got back to normal with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 triumph over Falconer in a CCAA Central rematch. Portville remained unbeaten in league play at 11-0, a full three games ahead of second-place Southwestern.
Kylie Blessing led the offense with 28 assists and four aces while Tori Unverdorben registered 11 digs, seven kills and two aces. Lillian Bentley contributed five kills, five aces and six digs and Ava Haynes added four kills and three digs for the Panthers.
Falconer fell to 9-5.
CCAA CENTRAL
Olean 3, Dunkirk 0
OLEAN — Olean’s three seniors stood out as the Huskies cruised to a Senior Night victory with a 25-5, 25-6, 25-12 sweep.
Adele Dwaileebe collected eight kills and three aces while Kiley Anastasia logged three kills, four digs and three aces for Olean. Makenna Pancio chipped in three aces, three assists and two digs.
“The three seniors had a chance to showcase their all-around play and Makenna took hands for a set,” Olean coach Carrie Peter said. “They had a great time.”
Allegany-Limestone 3, Fredonia 0
ALLEGANY — Jenna Louser piled up 15 kills and five blocks and Allegany-Limestone fended off a second-set push for a 25-15, 26-24, 25-14 sweep.
Serena Frederick contributed five kills while Katie Furlong facilitated the offense with 28 assists. A-L (10-4) snapped a three-game slide and moved into sole possession of third in the league standings after coming in tied with two other teams.
"It was a very good bounce-back game for us,” A-L coach Shawn Haseley said. “The girls played hard and were rewarded with a well-deserved win."
Jordan Lucas and Miriam Labarr each had two kills and combined for five aces for Fredonia.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
CUBA — Jianna Scott hammered home 14 kills and five aces to lift Bolivar-Richburg (8-4) in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.
Haley Mascho collected 18 digs and four aces while Brena Walp added nine digs and three aces for the Wolverines.
For Cuba-Rushford (3-5), Brianna Green had five kills and two digs, Quincy Tyler posted six assists, three kills and three digs and Ella Jaffe (2 digs) also had three kills.
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
OLEAN — Katlin Sadler recorded 12 kills, four aces and two assists to spark Genesee Valley/Belfast (6-7) to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 sweep.
Addison Herring added four kills, seven aces and 14 assists while Cayla Sadler chipped in five kills and two aces.
Archbishop Walsh fell to 0-12.
“Addison Herring, our setter, along with our two middles worked well together,” GV/B coach Darren Bradt said. “Kendra Bigelow played very well learning to take on a starting role and had some great passes and hits.”
Salamanca 3, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Lezly McComber registered 10 aces and four kills and Salamanca shook off a second-set loss for a tight 25-12, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23 win.
Karina Crouse added three assists, two kills and three aces for the Warriors (3-10).
For Hinsdale (2-9), Jamie Lynn led the way with seven aces, two kills and eight digs. Kendell Tucker tacked on 15 digs and three kills and Kenzington Wesley added three blocks and three kills.
Wellsville 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
WELLSVILLE — Jaelyn Knapp (3 digs) and Brooklyn Stisser (2 aces) each posted four kills in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep for Wellsville.
Marley Adams added three kills and three aces, Macey Wyant handed out 13 assists and Bryanna Moultrup chipped in four aces and two kills for the Lions (9-0).
For Arkport/Canaseraga, Bella Merry had two blocks.