PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Blaine Moses had a monster game on both sides of the ball as Port Allegany closed its season with a decisive 44-6 non-league victory over Cameron County on Friday night.

The Gators finished the year on a high note, winning their last three games, including two over the Red Raiders and one over Bradford.

Moses accounted for four of the Gators’ six touchdowns, rushing 11 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns and adding a 21-yard touchdown reception. He also racked up a game-high 11 ½ tackles, including eight solo, for the Port A defense.

Trailing 6-0 early in the second quarter, the Gators rattled off three touchdowns before halftime, including TD scampers of 43 and 6 yards, and totaled 44 unanswered points overall. Drew Evens completed 10-of-20 passes for 188 yards and two TDs while Trey Ayers and Noah Archer (touchdown) caught three balls apiece for 86 and 55 yards, respectively. Taro Tanaka added a late TD run and posted 7 ½ tackles for the Gators, who held a 418-142 advantage in total yards and picked the Red Raiders off four times.

Dylan Rieder had 39 rushing yards and seven tackles while Eyan Smith recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown for Cameron County (0-6).

Otto-Eldred 39, Bradford 13

DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Friday night’s game between Otto-Eldred and Bradford resembled how each of the team’s seasons were going.

For Bradford, breakdowns and mental errors overshadowed the team’s tough effort and for Otto-Eldred, quarterback Cole Sebastian came through with another stellar performance, leading the Terrors to a 39-13 home victory.

The Canisius baseball commit finished the game passing for 276 yards on 20 completions with three touchdowns and an interception, The senior also came also accounted for two more touchdowns with one coming on the ground and the other on a punt return. Sebastian led the Terrors (3-3) with 56 yards on 11 carries.

For Bradford, the Owls had another tough night offensively as the unit gained just 92 passing yards. The ground game though finished the night with 153 rushing yards on 31 carries.

But mental mistakes and four turnovers would ultimately stand in the way of Bradford getting its first earn, finishing the season winless with an 0-7 record.

After turning the ball over on downs to start the night, O-E bounced back on its next possession and took an early 6-0 lead as Sebastian connected with Ethan Smith for a 43-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

AT PORT ALLEGANY, Pa.

Cam. County 0 6 0 0 — 6 Port Allegany 0 22 16 6 — 44

Second Quarter

Cameron County — Eyan Smith fumble recovery in end zone after Dylan Baney run; pass failed, 6-0 Port Allegany — Blaine Moses 43 run; Noah Archer run, 6-8 Port Allegany — Moses 6 run; pass failed, 6-14 Port Allegany — Archer 18 pass from Drew Evens; Dalton Distrola run, 6-22

Third Quarter

Port Allegany — Moses 42 run; Peyton Stiles run, 6-30 Port Allegany — Moses 21 pass from Evens; Justin Young run, 6-38

Fourth Quarter

Port Allegany — Taro Tanaka 5 run; run failed, 6-44

TEAM STATISTICS

Cam. Co. Port A First Downs 11 17 Rushes-Yards 31-57 26-230 Passing Yards 85 188 Comp-Att-Int 9-19-4 10-20-0 Total Offense 142 418 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-50 Punts-Avg 4-30.8 2-28.0 Total Plays 50 46

AT DUKE CENTER, Pa.

Bradford 0 7 6 0 — 13 Otto-Eldred 12 8 19 0 — 39

First Quarter

Otto-Eldred — Ethan Smith 43 pass from Cole Sebastian; kick failed, 6-0 Otto-Eldred — Josh Rhinehart 57 pass from Sebastian; conversion failed, 12-0

Third Quarter

Bradford — Jarid Wilmoth 32 pass from Austen Davis; Abbie Nuzzo kick, 7-12 Otto-Eldred — Smith 25 pass from Sebastian; Smith run, 7-20

Third Quarter

Otto-Eldred — Sebastian 55 run; conversion failed, 7-26 Bradford — Nolan Gonzalez 40 run; conversion failed, 13-26 Otto-Eldred — Jake Merry 40 fumble recovery; kick failed, 13-32 Otto-Eldred — Sebastian 65 punt return; Merry kick, 13-39

TEAM STATISTICS

Bradford O-E First Downs 11 14 Rushes-Yards 31-153 22-73 Passing Yards 92 288 Comp-Att-Int 7-22-2 21-29-1 Total Offense 245 361 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-20 2-15 Total Plays 53 51

