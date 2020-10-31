PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Blaine Moses had a monster game on both sides of the ball as Port Allegany closed its season with a decisive 44-6 non-league victory over Cameron County on Friday night.
The Gators finished the year on a high note, winning their last three games, including two over the Red Raiders and one over Bradford.
Moses accounted for four of the Gators’ six touchdowns, rushing 11 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns and adding a 21-yard touchdown reception. He also racked up a game-high 11 ½ tackles, including eight solo, for the Port A defense.
Trailing 6-0 early in the second quarter, the Gators rattled off three touchdowns before halftime, including TD scampers of 43 and 6 yards, and totaled 44 unanswered points overall. Drew Evens completed 10-of-20 passes for 188 yards and two TDs while Trey Ayers and Noah Archer (touchdown) caught three balls apiece for 86 and 55 yards, respectively. Taro Tanaka added a late TD run and posted 7 ½ tackles for the Gators, who held a 418-142 advantage in total yards and picked the Red Raiders off four times.
Dylan Rieder had 39 rushing yards and seven tackles while Eyan Smith recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown for Cameron County (0-6).
Otto-Eldred 39, Bradford 13
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Friday night’s game between Otto-Eldred and Bradford resembled how each of the team’s seasons were going.
For Bradford, breakdowns and mental errors overshadowed the team’s tough effort and for Otto-Eldred, quarterback Cole Sebastian came through with another stellar performance, leading the Terrors to a 39-13 home victory.
The Canisius baseball commit finished the game passing for 276 yards on 20 completions with three touchdowns and an interception, The senior also came also accounted for two more touchdowns with one coming on the ground and the other on a punt return. Sebastian led the Terrors (3-3) with 56 yards on 11 carries.
For Bradford, the Owls had another tough night offensively as the unit gained just 92 passing yards. The ground game though finished the night with 153 rushing yards on 31 carries.
But mental mistakes and four turnovers would ultimately stand in the way of Bradford getting its first earn, finishing the season winless with an 0-7 record.
After turning the ball over on downs to start the night, O-E bounced back on its next possession and took an early 6-0 lead as Sebastian connected with Ethan Smith for a 43-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.