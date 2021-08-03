OLEAN — A year ago, almost to the day, Chuck Crist was walking the course at Bartlett Country Club watching his son, Scott, compete in the Shootout of Former Men’s Amateur Champions.
The younger Crist had won the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania match-play event in 2001 and though he hasn’t played the tourney proper in years, he virtually never misses the Shootout which he’s won three times.
And, he was back last night for the 24th renewal, but Chuck wasn’t.
He missed seeing Josh Anderson, the former St. Bonaventure star who won the 2001 tourney as a Penn-York Junior, beat 2003 Men’s Amateur champion and two-time Shootout winner Eric McHone, on the first extra hole,
Now 37, Anderson, a former assistant golf pro who now sells railroad maintenance equipment in St. Joseph, Ill., along with McHone, disdained the usual match-deciding chip-off and opted for an extra hole. He won his first Shootout with an 18-foot birdie on 18.
THE ELDER Crist wasn’t there, the former four-sport MVP at Salamanca High School, star basketball player at Penn State and seven-year National Football League safety with the Giants, Saints and 49ers, passed away Oct. 28, from aplastic anemia, an often fatal disease in which the bone marrow fails to produce enough red blood cells.
A September bone marrow transplant at the Cleveland Clinic failed and just over a month later he was gone.
But the other shoe dropped the first week of June.
Chuck had donated his brain to the Boston University CTE Center and it had been determined (at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital) that he had Stage 4 CTE … the most severe form.
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a progressive, fatal brain disease associated with repeated brain injuries, including concussions and blows to the head.
AFTER BEING eliminated in Tuesday’s Shootout, Scott recalled of the failed transplant, “When you do something like that, I don’t want to say it’s a Hail Mary, but in some regards I think it is. They had what they called a perfect match but they chemo you down to where your body’s immune system is compromised, then they put the marrow in you, but that marrow knows it’s in a foreign body and your body fights that and the marrow fights back.
“Dad wasn’t living the life he wanted to live but (the transplant) was a last chance and he was at peace with trying it.”
Of Chuck’s participation in the CTE study, Scott said, “That was important to him … my dad loved football, it gave him a platform. My son still plays football … we’re not anti-football. It was just, ‘We’re starting to do this study ‘ and he wanted to be part of it. They flew a team in from Boston the night (he passed) to harvest his brain.”
He added, “My mom (Patti) coordinated all this and it was a big to-do but it was important to him. We all know he played at a time when it was different … back then you bashed heads. He always told that story about a trainer holding up (three) fingers and saying ‘How many?’ And dad would say ‘Two,’ and the trainer would say, ‘Close enough’ and back in you’d go. It was a different time.
“We don’t know what football did, but I was shocked about his brain shrinking down to 85 percent (of normal size). And they can’t do it until you’re gone.”
Scott pointed out, “Your brain works in some weird ways, you might forget what you did yesterday but he could tell you stuff from St. Pat’s (grade school) basketball. Because he was so ill and on so many medications we just never knew (about CTE). He was so in and out of it for a few years we didn’t know if it was the aplastic anemia.”
HE ADMITTED, “I wasn’t surprised because of the stories he told about wedge-busting, smashing into people and the concussions.
“My dad played football for seven years and he was an educator for 30. I think what he wanted to do was say, ‘Hey, I’m willing to donate my brain for the betterment of people so you know more about the hazards (of football).”
Scott conceded, “I’m not sure when he decided to be tested but I feel like it was at the onset (of his illness) and that was when (CTE concerns) were prevalent. A half-dozen years ago you started hearing stuff and the NFL was asking ‘Do you want to be part of the study?’
“I think that most people who do it have some assumption … they have an inkling that, ‘Hey, I cracked my head a lot.’”
He added, “Maybe you don’t crack heads at eight years old … play flag football and wait a little while for your brain to develop. But you can’t wrap yourself in a bubble. If you decide to drive to Myrtle Beach tomorrow, you’re taking a chance. You get as much information as you can and you decide what’s best for you.”
When asked if he thought Chuck would still play, knowing when he signed with the Giants that it would/could shorten his life, Scott was adamant.
“Not for a second and I don’t think guys today think that either,” he said. “Dad’s first contract (in 1972) was for $10,000. When you’re 23, 24, 25 we’re all pretty bulletproof. (Football) gave him a platform to teach kids. He was someone that people looked up to and there’s no way he would have said, ‘Well I’m not going to play,’ because, at the end of the day, (are we) going to make it to 69 or 75? We all hope, but …”
