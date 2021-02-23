OLEAN — Behind Noella Policastro, the Archbishop Walsh girls basketball earned its first victory of the season Monday night, edging Scio, 42-40, in non-league action.
Policastro continued her torrid scoring pace, pouring in 25 points while adding two steals and three assists. The 5-foot-10 senior forward is averaging over 24 points over her first four contests. Payton Howard added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (1-3).
“(We) posted 18 fourth-quarter points to take the lead late and managed the clock to wind down a victory,” said Walsh coach Matthew Kichman, whose team trailed 29-24 entering the period before outscoring the Tigers 18-11 over the final eight minutes. “We held off a late charge from a gritty Scio team.”
Camryn Wiech and Emily Stilson both had 14 points for Scio (0-6).
AT OLEAN Scio (40)
Crossley 1 0-0 2, Wiech 6 1-2 14, Stilson 7 0-3 14, Warboys 3 0-0 6, Davenport 0 0-4 0, Grove 0 4-6 4. Totals: 17 5-15 40.
Archbishop Walsh (42)
Howard 4 1-3 10, N. Policastro 10 2-6 25, Bailey 0 1-2 1, K. Policastro 3 0-2 6, Kirkwood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-13 42. Scio 8 16 29 40 Walsh 11 20 24 42
Three-point goals: Scio 1 (Wiech); Walsh 4 (N. Policastro 3, Howard). Total fouls: Scio 15, Walsh 18. Fouled out: None.