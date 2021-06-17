OLEAN — Connor Walsh won by pin in just nine seconds in the 215-pound bout for the Olean High wrestling team.
The majority of the remaining highlights, however, belonged to Pioneer.
Donald Bennett (160) and Austin Noel (285) both won by pin in under a minute and the Panthers took five of six contested matches while defeating the Huskies, 51-12, in an all-Big 30 non-league matchup and both teams’ regular season finale on Thursday night.
Brandon Doyle (138), Brady Heckathorn (152) and Alex Schenk all won narrow decisions for Pioneer, edging Damon Liguori, Nate Gabler and Chris Bargy, respectively. Pioneer, one of the top-ranked teams in Western New York, finished its duel-meet campaign 7-0.
“It was a good match, we had a couple close matches,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “Brady and Nate wrestled a really nice match at 152 pounds. Brady was down 6-5 entering the third period and picked up five points in the third to pull out the win. Now we’re just getting ready for the sectional tournament (which Pioneer will host on Saturday).”
BOYS TENNISTwo OHS doubles clinch sectionals spotLAKEWOOD — Olean had not one, but two doubles teams advance to Day 2 action.
And both did so in convincing fashion.
The teams of Mark Brown and Alex Blehar and Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutilette each handled their respective opponents while claiming two of the four semifinals spots at the CCAA doubles tournament on Thursday. In doing so, they clinched two of the four CCAA spots in the upcoming sectional tournament and earned a return trip to Southwestern High School, where they will compete today for a doubles title and sectional seeding.
After receiving a first-round bye, Brown and Blehar topped a Westfield tandem, 6-1, 6-0, in the second round and the Southwestern duo Brayden Haaksma and Ethan Livingston in the quarters.
Linderman and Boutillette, meanwhile, opened with an 8-0 pro-set triumph over Allegany-Limestone’s Emily Dedrick and Janae Missel before beating a Southwestern pairing, 6-1, 6-0 and a Maple Grove tandem, 6-3, 6-3. Those two teams will open against each other in semifinals action, which was scheduled to begin today at 9 a.m.
The OHS team of Isaac Moses and Aaron Aiello went 2-1 on the day, topping a Westfield duo in a pro set (8-4) and rallying to beat a Jamestown squad 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, before falling to the No. 2 seed from Fredonia, 6-3, 6-3. The Huskies’ fourth doubles team of Max Wolfe and Byron Ring dropped its first-round decision (8-4) to Panama.
“It’s a good day when you have two teams qualify for four spots and you almost have a third make it too,” OHS coach Ben Wright said. “Our top two teams played tremendous. Mark and Alex continued what they’ve done all season. Alex and Cavan needed three sets against (those Maple Grove kids) at team sectionals, and today, they went right in and took care of business. It was great to watch.
“It’s unfortunate that our teams have to play each other (today), but it’s also a reflection of our success.”
In Day 2 singles action, Allegany-Limestone’s Thinus Marais dropped his semifinal matchup to the No. 1 seed, Ryan Wills of Dunkirk, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, but rolled in his consolation finals match against Maple Grove’s Fletcher Demink, 6-0, 6-1.
With that, he’ll be the No. 3 seed from CCAA in the upcoming sectional singles tournament.
AT OLEAN Pioneer 51, Olean 12
102: Harrington (O) forfeit, 110: Lacy (P) forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: Dan Kirsch (P) forfeit, 132: X. Kirsch (P) forfeit, 138: Brandon Doyle (P) 6-5 Liguori, 145: Riordan (P) forfeit, 152: Brady Heckathorn (P) 9-6 Gabler, 160*: Donald Bennett (P) :54 Odell, 172: Brock Russell (P) forfeit, 189: Alex Schenk (P) 10-6 Bargy, 215: Connor Walsh (O) :9 Nate Butts, 285: Austin Noel (P) :57 Kayes.