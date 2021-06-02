LOCKPORT — The Pioneer wrestling team, ranked No. 2 in Western New York, held off a challenge from No. 3 Starpoint, earning a 32-25 non-league dual victory Wednesday night.

Kameron Riordan (145), Brady Heckathorn (152) and Donald Bennett (160) earned consecutive pinfalls for the Panthers (2-0).

Zack Russell (172) and Alex Miley (189) won decisions while Alex Schenk (215) and Dan Kirsch (118) had major decisions. Kirsch won 9-0 over Dylan Lyness in the final match of the night to seal the win.

“I was really proud of our kids,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “We got three three pins in a row in the midway point in the dual, that kind of set us off. Alex Schenk working to get a major decision was huge for us.

“It comes down to the last match of the night and it’s pretty relaxing for me to know I have a kid that finished fourth in the state (Dan Kirsch) out there to secure the win.”

Zach Caldwell (110) had a major decision and Gage LaPlante (132), CJ Uptegrove (138) and Beckham Peehler (285) won by decision for Startpoint.

CCAA DIVISION II

Portville 40, Franklinville 18

PORTVILLE — Portville (1-2) took two of the three contested matches in a dual otherwise filled with forfeits.

Jayden Lassiter (189) had a pinfall, while Cam Morrison won a 4-0 decision at 172 against Devin Herman. Everett Leonard (152) had a pin for Franklinville.

“This is spring wrestling,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “I had two or three kids that could have been there but they had baseball or golf. I’m glad that we’re on the mats though. It’s great for our seniors, guys like Jayden Lassiter and (Franklinville’s) Everett Leonard, who are close to their 100th wins.

“Very happy to see Cam Morrison, that was a good match between two pretty tough kids. One’s an eighth grader, one’s a ninth grader, so it’ll be fun to see those kids the next few years.”

Salamanca 30, Frewsburg 24

SALAMANCA — In the last contested match of the night, Salamanca’s Norman Green pinned Trent Lewis at 110 pounds in 3:54 to seal the victory.

“It was the best match of the night,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “It was 7-5 going into that third period and that was the deciding match. It was a close match all the way through and Norman capitalized on the kid’s mistake and put him on his back in the third period.”

Also for the Warriors (3-0), Trevor Ellis won by pinfall at 152 for his 98th career victory.

For Frewsburg, Russell Steward (145) had a pin at 145.

TENNIS

Olean 5, Salamanca 0

OLEAN — Isaac Moses fended off a challenge from Kendall Valvo at No. 1 singles and Alex Blehar won at second singles to key Olean.

Aaron Aiello and Maxwell Wolfe earned a win at No. 1 doubles for the Huskies (6-0, 5-0), who also picked up two forfeit victories.

BOYS GOLF

Cuba-Rushford 210, Bolivar-Richburg 230

Wellsville 210, Bolivar-Richburg 230

Wellsville 210, Cuba-Rushford 210

BOLIVAR — Medalist Ethan Bailey shot an 8-over-par 44 as Wellsville beat Bolivar-Richburg and tied with Cuba-Rushford at Bolivar Golf Course.

Ethan Rix paced the Rebels with a 46 while Brennen Gilliland had a 54 for Bolivar-Richburg (2-7).

Fillmore 190, Genesee Valley 251

Fillmore 190, Hinsdale 232

Hinsdale 232, Genesee Valley 251

WELLSVILLE — Hayden Rust carded a 6-over-par 40 to earn medalist honors and Dylan Valentine posted a 44 to key Fillmore at Wellsville Country Club.

Brett Bergstrom led Hinsdale with a 47 while Colton Cowburn matched that figure for Genesee Valley (0-7, 0-5).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Salamanca 13, Newfane 3

SALAMANCA — Ryleigh John collected four goals, Marla Warrior had three and each added one assist to power Salamanca.

Karina Crouse also netted three goals while Shea Monahan chipped in a pair of markers for the Warriors (6-2).

Singles: Moses (O) 7-5, 6-1 Valvo; Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-1 Matteson; Kahm (O) forfeit

Doubles: Aiello/Wolfe (O) 6-0, 6-0, Wiltse/Redeye; Dalton/Carlson (O) forfeit

AT BOLIVAR CC

Bolivar-Richburg: Gilliland 54, Shields 57, Robinson 59, Worth 60, Day 64

Cuba-Rushford: Rix 46, Saulter 52, McCumiskey 56, Granger 56, Eddy 63

Wellsville: Bailey 44, Grantier 51, Day 57, Dye 58, Phelps 66

AT WELLSVILLE CC

Hinsdale: Brett Bergstrom 47, Miller 59, Brad Bergstrom 61, Schwartz 65

Fillmore: Rust 40, Valentine 44, Hall 50, Wiltsy 56

Genesee Valley: Cowburn 47, Herring 63, Hemphill 69, McCrae 72

 

AT SALAMANCA

Salamanca 30, Frewsburg 24

102: double forfeit, 110: Green (S) 3:54 Lewis, 118: Waddington (F) forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: double forfeit, 138: double forfeit, 145*: Steward (F) 1:29 A. Spring, 152: Trevor Ellis (S) 1:03 Quentin Smather, 160: Emily Brown (S) forfeit, 172: McGraw (S) forfeit, 189: Eckman (F) forfeit, 215: Caldwell (F) forfeit, 285: Bialaszewski (S) forfeit. Exhibition (285): Keegan Hardy (S) 5-0 Jameson Caldwell.

AT LOCKPORT

Pioneer 32, Starpoint 25

102: Leuer (S) forfeit, 110: Caldwell (S) MD 10-2 Lacy, 118: D. Kirsch (P) MD 9-0 D. Lyness, 126*: Gr. LaPlante (S) forfeit, 132: Ga. LaPlante (S) 7-3 X. Kirsch, 138: Uptegrove (S) 4-2 Doyle, 145: Riordan (P) 1:52 Taylor, 152: Heckathorn (P) 4:22 P. Lyness, 160: Bennett (P) 1:18 Thompson, 172: Russell (P) 8-4 Browne, 189: Miley (P) 8-1 Grainy, 215: Schenk (P) MD 12-4 Coleman, 285: Peehler (S) 4-2 Noel.

AT PORTVILLE

Portville 40, Franklinville 18

102: double forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118*: Kinnard (P) forfeit, 126: DeYoe (P) forfeit, 132: Zeigler (P) forfeit, 138: Haberly (P) forfeit, 145: double forfeit, 152: Leonard (F) :53 Bailey, 160: Mascho (P) forfeit, 172: Morrison (P) 4-0 Herman, 189: Lassiter (P) :30 Jennings, 215: Miller (F) forfeit, 285: Fetterman (P).

