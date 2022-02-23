PORTVILLE — Luke Petruzzi scored all 17 of his points in the crucial third quarter for the Portville boys basketball team in its playoff opener Wednesday night.
Powered by Petruzzi’s strong quarter, Portville outscored MST Prep 25-12 in the third, building a 53-31 lead entering the fourth quarter and holding on for a 64-56 win in the Section 6 Class C second round.
“Maxx (Yehl) only played about 12 minutes due to an injury,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “Being up 24 going into the fourth, we pulled our starters and let our other kids get some time. (MST) only had seven kids so the majority of their starters stayed in.
“I am really proud of our guys. That was the best we have played as a team the entire season. These kids have continued to work hard and continue to improve.”
Petruzzi, who made four 3-pointers, also made five assists. Christian Gariepy added a season-high 10 points and Yehl had eight points, all in the first quarter.
“He has been huge for us by doing all the small things for our team, it was nice to see him contribute in the scoring section tonight as well,” Brooks added of Gariepy.
For No. 12 MST Prep (6-15), Nassic Williams had a game-high 27 points and Tyeon Sanford had 14 points.
Portville (9-12) advances to visit No. 4 Salamanca (13-7) Friday night in the quarterfinals. The Warriors beat the Panthers 76-49 in the first round of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament in December.
“We know we have a large test coming Friday at Salamanca,” Brooks said. “We’re going to give them our best.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 SECOND ROUND
Allegany-Limestone 75, Bennett 45
ALLEGANY — Tyler Curran opened the postseason with a triple-double for Allegany-Limestone, tallying 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a runaway victory for the Gators.
Also for A-L (14-7), Anthony DeCapua scored 17 points, Maddox DeLong scored 16 points and Hudson Kwiatkowski had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Gabe Ramadhan chipped in with three assists and two steals.
“I thought we did a good job turning them over early with our press, then we never took our foot off the gas,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “Ty Curran had a great game all around with a triple double. We had four guys in double figures so we were pretty balanced. Overall I thought it was a great start to the playoffs for us.”
The sixth-seeded Gators will visit No. 3 Olmsted (13-5) on Saturday at noon in Buffalo for a Class B2 quarterfinal.
For No. 14 Bennett (4-15), Rashard Perry scored 16 points and Jayden Lewis had 11 points.
CLASS C SECOND ROUND
Global Concepts 65, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 24
LACKAWANNA — After a comeback victory Tuesday night in the first round, Cattaraugus-Little Valley could not pull off another rally the following night at No. 8 Global Concepts.
Global Concepts led 20-12 after the first quarter and put the game away with shutdown defense, holding CLV to four, two and six points in the final three quarters.
Kobe Torres paced Global Concepts (7-14) with 19 points and Darius Brown II scored 16 points.
John Visnesky had a team-high six points in the season-ending loss for No. 9 CLV (14-8).