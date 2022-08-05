(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 48th annual Big 30 Charities Classic at Bradford’s Parkway Field. Today, the Pennsylvania defense.)
Chad Saltsman knows that offense often takes priority in games of this nature.
After Pennsylvania shut out New York a year ago, however, his unit hopes Saturday’s edition of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic produces a similar result.
Saltsman, who will serve as defensive coordinator under head coach Justin Bienkowski with the Keystone squad — as he does with Port Allegany in the fall — has been impressed by his roster thus far. As Pennsy’s offense aims to emulate its 35-0 triumph of 2021, Saltsman’s guys are ready to do their part.
“It feels like we have a great group,” Saltsman said. “We’re making sure that their camaraderie is coming along in the two weeks we have, and for us, we feel that they’re really gelling.”
PA will turn to a pair of heavy hitters in its front seven, including Kane’s Jake Costanzo, who has been among those who have stood out in practice. Costanzo missed his senior season with an injury, but the Big 30 game has given him a final chance to play football.
Behind Costanzo, Smethport linebacker Travis Cooney will anchor the Pennsy defense from the middle of the field. The two headline what the Keystone State staff feels is a deep front seven, providing rotational flexibility.
“Learning about these guys and getting to know them over the last two weeks, their leadership qualities are off the charts,” Saltsman said of Costanzo and Cooney. “They’re helping guys, they’re learning and they treat practice like a game. Their intangibles are off the charts and we’ve been very impressed with both of them.”
By rule, each team must line up in a 4-3 formation, with three linebackers stationed behind a four-man defensive line. Still, Saltsman will look to get creative while attempting to slow down New York.
“There are a few rules we have to follow, but it’s nothing major,” Saltsman said. “It’s still football. Everyone has to execute and continue to do their part.
“That’s what we continue to stress — believe in the people beside you. Sometimes it’s difficult to do that in an all-star game because you either haven’t played with your teammates in awhile or hadn’t ever played with them. Don’t do someone else’s job and everything will fall into place; that’s what we’re trying to implement.”
Costanzo will play defensive tackle alongside Davon Cromer (Port Allegany), Kenny McKenna (Ridgway) and Drake Vanderhoof (Eisenhower). Pennsy’s defensive ends include Dan Park (Ridgway), Brandon Higley (Smethport), Easton Hultberg (Warren) and Justice Green (Warren).
Cooney headlines a linebacker group that also includes Hunter Wall (Ridgway), Jaquay Gannon (Eisenhower), Mike Jones (Eisenhower) and Kody Vega (Warren).
While PA’s front seven will be tasked with slowing NY’s size in the running game, Saltsman anticipates a heavy dose of aerial attacks from the Empire State, as well. That’s where his eight-man secondary comes in, including Bradford safety Elijah Fitton.
“It’s an all-star game; they try to run up the score for the fans,” Saltsman said. “I’m planning on (NY) spreading it out. They can use trips, doubles and those types of formations, so we’re planning to defend the pass for sure.”
Cooper Traister (Sheffield), Tyler Merritt (Ridgway) and Payton Spencer (Port Allegany) will join Fitton at safety. PA cornerbacks include Chase Weimer (Port Allegany), Harley Morris (Kane), AJ Wiley (Port Allegany) and Shane Ackley (Kane).
Pennsy’s defensive domination of a year ago went against a recent Big 30 trend, as New York had averaged 30 points per game in the six Classics prior. PA’s main motivator has been its opportunity to take the lead in the all-time series, which has never happened since the game’s inception in 1974.
Whether they can slow down NY’s all-star attack or not is yet to be determined. Three days ahead of the game, however, Saltsman’s group felt ready.
“We have a good group, and especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Saltsman said. “They seem to get along, they’ve been preparing like they need to and we feel like they’re ready to go. We still have a few days left before game time, but they could put on the pads today against New York and do a nice job. We’re just trying to do the best we can to get this lead back to PA.”