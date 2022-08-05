Defence

Front row (from left): Cooper Traister (Sheffield), Chase Weimer (Port Allegany), Brett Thompson (Bradford), Shane Ackley (Kane), Elijah Fitton (Bradford), Anthony Wiley (Port Allegany), Harley Morris (Kane). Middle row: Hunter Wall (Ridgway), Kody Vega (Warren), Jake Costanzo (Kane), Kenny McKenna (Johnsonburg), Brandon Higley (Smethport) and Travis Cooney (Smethport). Back row: Gannon Jaquay (Eisenhower), Mike Jones (Eisenhower), Drake Vanderhoof (Eisenhower), Dan Park (Ridgway), Justice Greene (Warren) and Davon Cromer (Port Allegany). Missing were: Payton Spencer (Port Allegany), Tyler Merritt (Ridgway) and Easton Hultberg (Warren).

 Barb Davis photo

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 48th annual Big 30 Charities Classic at Bradford’s Parkway Field. Today, the Pennsylvania defense.)

Chad Saltsman knows that offense often takes priority in games of this nature.

