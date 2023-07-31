OLEAN — The tree-lined fairways of Bartlett Country Club played host to the fifth and final tournament of the Penn-York Junior Golf League Monday as division and points winners were crowned.
Under the relatively gloomy skies, one Carter Davis, a 15-year-old from Randolph and a member of Cardinal Hills Golf course, finished atop the mountain. Playing in the second division (ages 14-15), Davis beat out players up to three years older than him to the title.
While claiming to have one of the better rounds he has played, he remained grounded. Despite the award and flashy title of the John Forrest Most Outstanding Golfer, he was aware of the improvements he can make on his game.
“(This was) one of my better rounds, probably the best I’ve had but … I can play way better,” Davis said. “Just have to stay away from the trees.”
He did eventually acknowledge the weight of his accomplishment. In a field with experienced golfers, some years older than him, he prevailed.
“For my age, it feels pretty good because at 15, you’re playing against 18-year-olds, people who have played three or four years longer than you,” Davis said.
Davis has history with the course at Bartlett and carried that knowledge en route to his final league performance where he recorded a score of 80. He also had high praise for the course conditions. “I think the course is in great shape, (the) best I’ve seen it. I played here for sectionals and it's definitely gotten better.”
With his result, Davis earned himself a spot in the 87th Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament. Something he is still relatively unsure what he wants to take away from. Alongside the experience he will get from playing at a higher level, he “just wants to play good.”
While the Most Outstanding Golfer title may be headed to Randolph, the points title remained in hometown hands. Bartlett Country Club member Ryan Lechner took home the league’s Division I (ages 16-18) overall points title.
In a similar fashion to Davis, Lechner remained honest while speaking on his performance on the final day which started out off kilter but eventually smoothed out.
“I don’t think I played that well to be honest, kind of just all over the place,” Lechner said. “I couldn’t find the slot, I had some go right and some go left. But towards the end I started hitting some fairways and getting some close shots to make par.”
His score of 83 after 18 holes put him in fifth place for the day. However, it was enough points to send him home with the title. After receiving his award, Lechner spoke on the important mindset he had to keep throughout his round.
“I mean just don’t give up. Play your best all the time even if you’re not playing your best golf. Just do the best you can do at the time,” he said.
Lechner will join Davis as a participant in the Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament after his performance in the junior league. However, he has his eyes set on redemption.
“Last year I had a tough loss with a storm that came through and screwed me up,” Lechner said as he sets his eyes on the top of the leaderboard.
Along with his desire to take home more hardware, is Lechner’s hunger to learn. While playing amongst older golfers who have more experience, he knows that he can learn as much from simply observing others.
“You definitely learn something from some of those older players who have been playing for longer and who know the course a little better and it helps you do better.”
Taking home the weekly title for the girls first division was Bradford’s McKenna Heckman who expressed satisfaction with her performance on the day as she finished with a score of 41 after nine holes. The only area in which she could see herself improving would be her approach shots which were not assisted by the course’s fast greens.
“Definitely the chip shots, when I hit them they would just run out too much.”
Heckman comes from a family line of golf enthusiasts. Something she has said she very much enjoys seeing, especially on days where they are all together on the course.
“It’s awesome to see everyone out there,” Heckman said. “We just have fun together out there.”
Heckman’s brother Kaden Heckman, also from Pennhills, was also featured in the weekly winners circle as he finished atop the division one boys with his score of 77 finishing two strokes better than his runner-up.
If the family’s prowess on the golf course was ever in question, look no further than the Heckman’s cousin Reiley Lineman, who finished as the girls overall points winner for the league. Lineman finished the day with a score of 51, 10 strokes behind her cousin McKenna.
The under-11 division four winners, Carter Crabtree and Allison Sikora not only took home silverware for their performances on the day but also for securing the league’s point titles in the division. Crabtree finished with a final score 42 while Sikora crossed the finish line with 58.
In the third division, for those aged 12-13, there was a similar occurrence on the boys side as Caledonia Country Club’s Liam McArdle’s score of 41 gave him the division win as well as locking up the points title for the boys side of the division.
As for the girls, Eva Militello claimed the weekly first place slot in the division with her score of 71 and a large gap between her and her runner-up. Bailey Johnsen finished behind her with a final score of 83 on the day.
In the second division, fellow Cardinal Hills member Matthew Beaver’s score of 79 allowed him to squeak by Carter Davis who racked up an even 80 on the scorecard.
In the first and oldest age division of the league, the trophies for both the boys and girls will be heading back to the same household with McKenna Heckman’s score of 41 and Kaden Heckman’s score of 77 were enough to take home wins. Girls’ runner-up Payton Leet finished with a final tally of 47 and boys’ runner-up Teddy Swiech finished with 79.
Division Point Winners for the season:
Boys Div 1 (16-18): Ryan Lechner (Bartlett)
Boys Div 2 (14-15): Owen Wright (Cardinal Hills)
Boys Div 3 (12-13): Liam McArdle (Caledonia)
Boys Div 4 (11-under): Carter Crabtree (Chautauqua)
Girls Div 1: Reiley Lineman (Pennhills)
Girls Div 3: Eva Militello (Orchard Park)
Girls Div 4: Allison Sikora (Orchard Park)
Top 10s at Bartlett are listed below:
BOYS
DIVISION I (16-18)
1. K. Heckman (Pennhills) 77 9
2. T. Sweich (Lancaster) 79 9
3. V. Lenze(Bavarian) 81 8
4. E. Wilbur (Bartlett) 82 7
5. R. Lechner (Bartlett) 83 6
6. K. Asti (Ridgway) 85 5
7. C. Nuttle (Lancaster) 86 4
8. C. Hannon (Chaut) 89 3
9. K. Padlo(Bartlett) 91 1.5
10. L. Howard (Smethport) 92 1.5
DIVISION II (14-15)
1. M. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 79 10
2. C. Davis (Cardinal Hills) 80 9
3. O. Wright (Cardinal Hills) 88 7.5
3. J. Day (Rolling Hills) 88 7.5
5. Jacob Glass (HS) 90 6
6. C. Bartman (Bartlett) 93 5
7. H. Johnson (Moon) 95 3.5
7. J. Mest (Bonas) 95 3.5
9. T. Reese (Pennhills) 96 2
10. A. Bohdanowicz (Bartlett) 99 1
DIVISION III (12-13)
(9 holes)
1. L. McArdle (Caledonia) 41 10
2. K. Streich (Coudersport) 45 9
3. T. Urban (Pennhills) 47 8
4. C. Lineman (Pennhills) 49 7
5. K. Caskey (Bavarian) 50 6
6. N. Perkins (Bolivar) 51 5
7. D. DiCerbo (Bonas) 53 3.5
7. E. Myers (Pennhills) 53 3.5
9. N. Conti (H. Station) 54 1.5
9. J. Bell (Pine Acres) 54 1.5
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 holes, modified)
1. C. Crabtree (Chaut) 42 10
2. K. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 45 9
3. L. Vecchio (Bartlett) 46 8
4. K. Smith (Bavarian) 47 6.5
4. H. Honeck (Bartlett) 47 6.5
6. J. McDow (Bartlett) 48 4.5
6. K. McArdle (Caledonia) 48 4.5
8. G. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 56 3
9. Andrew Wade (Elkdale) 57 2
10. M. LaCroix (Elkdale) 58 .5
10. C. Jackson (Bartlett) 58 .5
GIRLS
DIVISION I (14-18)
(9 holes)
1. M. Heckman (Pennhills) 41 10
2. P. Leet (Pine Acres) 47 9
3. R. Thompson (Bolivar) 50 7.5
3. S. Benjamin (Bavarian) 50 7.5
5. R. Lineman (Pennills) 51 6
6. M. Parks (Serenity Hill) 57 5
7. S. Krise (Bavarian) 58 4
8. S. Bartman (Bartlett) 60 3
DIVISION II (12-13)
(9 Holes)
1. E. Militello (Orchard Park) 71 10
2. B. Johnsen (Bartlett) 83 8.5
3. A. Henzel (Bartlett) 83 8.5
4. E. Brushingham (Bartlett) 88 7
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 holes, modified)
1. A. Sikora (Orchard Park) 58 10