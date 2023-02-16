Paul Wieland

Paul Wieland

Paul Wieland, an original member of the Buffalo Sabres' public relations department, passed away Thursday at the age of 84.

He joined the franchise prior to the team's first season in 1970. He became the team's Director of Public Relations starting in 1971-72 and then served as the Director of Communications from 1981-82 until he left the organization in 1995.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social