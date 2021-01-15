The Winter Travel League has decided to cancel the remainder of its winter trapshooting season. This decision was made among the five area gun club representatives after just one match in the interest of safety due to continued concerns about the rise of COVID-19. As such, all league fees have been returned to its 66 members. The league hopes to resume normal operations next season.
