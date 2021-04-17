The alarm went off at 5:15 a.m. and I rolled groggily from bed.
Though it usually isn’t necessary to arise so early, I just can’t seem to help myself. However, the hole we’d be fishing this morning had been hard hit and I wanted to arrive at first light.
I arrived at Scott Neely’s just before 6 and we headed out. We couldn’t help but laugh at ourselves, there was little doubt we were both crazy getting up at this hour just to catch a few fish.
The hills were black against the lightening Eastern sky when we pulled off the road by the bridge and I was astonished to see a light by the stream. Was it possible someone else was already here, in the cold and wet before dawn?
As we walked to the stream a shadowy figure with a headlamp turned and wished us good morning. I couldn’t believe it.
“Man, I thought my friend and I were the only ones loco enough to be on the stream at this hour,” I said to him. He laughed and told us he didn’t sleep well last night and felt he’d be better off on the creek than tossing and turning in bed. Surprisingly, he’d already caught a nice trout on a minnow.
We had to hold our arms up against the rapidly lightening sky to silhouette our equipment in order to see what we were doing and then dig through our vests to find bait. I was using the touch method, I couldn’t see into a pocket at all.
SINCE IT was barely light and the stream held rainbows I decided to start with yellow Power Bait. I quickly molded a gob around my hook and cast upstream into the dark, swirling waters.
I lightly lifted the pole every few seconds as the current washed the bait downstream. Suddenly the line shot tight as a trout slammed the bait. I couldn’t even set the hook before the rainbow shot out of the water in a high leap, dashed down the stream a few feet and jumped again. Wow, this guy was full of fight and gave me quite a tussle before
I was able to land him. The 13-inch bow was fat and heavy for its length and fought as hard as a fish of much larger size.
The light was increasing rapidly and as I hurriedly re-baited I heard water thrashing and, turning, saw Scott fighting a trout of his own. It may have been early, but the trout were active.
I cast again and immediately had another hard hit, landing a second sassy trout, then a few minutes later a third. By now it was getting much lighter, the shadowy world around us took on a sharp shape and form, your line became visible and the birds were now singing their hearts out. A redwing blackbird thrilled from the top of a bush across from me and fluffed up displaying his bright red, yellow-edged wing patches. Across the valley a turkey gobbled and then another further down the hillside. A rush of wings and a pair of mallard ducks flared just over my head and landed upstream in a short flurry of white water. Then, a huge bird soared over the treetops, it’s keen eyes searching for the same trout we were after as a majestic, white-headed, bald eagle hovered briefly over us, then turned and disappeared down wind. There was no doubt another day was born and the world awakening and about its business. I do love the dawn when nature opens shop.
BEFORE it was fully light, I was getting a hit every cast, but once visibility increased the trout shut down and became very suspicious. As I mentioned earlier, they were well-educated. We finished out our limits on small jigs.
Today, we hit another stream early again amid a few scattered snow flurries. Not nice at all. But then the wind dropped and the snow turned to a heavy mist. Again, I was fishing for rainbows but since these fish had been fished for often I didn’t think salmon eggs would be a good choice since everyone uses them. But, the light was still dim and rainbows do love salmon eggs. Maybe I’d pick up one or two before having to switch baits. The very first cast I caught a trout, then another small one I released, then lost another after a short battle. I switched to wax worms. Nothing. Then mealworms, nothing, not even a pass. What? I switched back to eggs and caught a foot-long trout. Every hole it was the same, salmon eggs or nothing. That didn’t make sense, but it was true.
Previously, in the middle of the week I started with eggs and the trout practically jumped out of the stream avoiding them. Mealworms worked that day along with wax worms and one on a regular garden worm.
Yet another day I could actually see trout in one of my favorite streams and they all ignored salmon eggs, wax worms, garden worms, spinners and spoons. In desperation I tried a little jig and in a few holes limited out. They simply slammed those jigs. The next morning in the very same stream they ignored them. Go figure.
Unfortunately, it’s not wise to leave the house without an arsenal of bait and lures. What they simply love one day they may ignore the following. You just never know.
So, fellow fishermen, good luck, make informed choices and may fortune smile upon you. After all, you can only guess what the trout will be hitting today.