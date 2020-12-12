Last week’s article covered the history of lead bullets from the original round balls to the modern, sharp-tipped, copper-jacketed spitzer shape.
We also examined how manufacturers improved their technology as time went on, creating bullets that are not only accurate, but will hold together under the violent impact of collision and produce human kills.
Randy Brooks of Hornady came up with the then-novel idea of creating an all-copper bullet in 1985. Not only was lead a possible health and political issue in the future, an all-copper bullet would simplify manufacturing processes, eliminate costly lead waste disposal and possibly create the perfect hunting bullet.
The first hurdle was designing an all copper bullet that would expand rapidly and perfectly every shot. Copper is harder than lead, which expands quickly. So, how do you get the tip of the tougher copper bullet to expand as easily as lead?
Well, the answer was an easy one: simply make the top third of the bullet a hollow point, score the sides of the tip creating four leaves or petals that would fold back upon impact, creating a perfect mushroom shape. Since the bullet is also spinning, those four sharp, protruding petals would create a nasty wound channel. The rear part of the bullet would retain its shape and still have more than adequate weight and momentum for deep penetration.
THE PROTOTYPES were made, the bullets expanded perfectly, but there was a problem.
Copper bullets do not compress. Traditional bullets with a lead core and a copper jacket do compress to a degree. When the powder explodes in the chamber, the bullet is driven into the lands and grooves of the rifling of the barrel at tremendous temperature and pressure. Lead core, copper-jacketed bullets compress just enough to squeeze into the rifling without upping chamber pressures. The all-copper bullets didn’t give at all and chamber
pressures shot sky high when approaching the velocities hunters would expect.
What to do?
The solution was finally discovered. Rather than have the entire length of the bullet touching the rifling as the bullet sped down the barrel as lead core bullets do, Randy cut three wide grooves around the bullet’s diameter. These grooves lessened the friction, but also served another purpose. The lands of the rifling bite into the sides of the bullet. The lands or projections in a rifle’s bore are cut in a spiral down the entire length of the barrel and cause the bullet to spin. Most calibers have a 1-in-10 twist rate, the rifling completing a full turn every 10 inches. Spinning the bullet stabilizes it as it flies through the air. But since copper bullets don’t compress even slightly, the copper displaced by the lands as they cut into the bullet’s sides had nowhere to go, increasing chamber pressures. Now, as the lands cut into the bullet, the copper was displaced backward into those grooves, lessening pressure. Presto, the all-copper bullets could now be loaded to the same velocities as lead core bullets.
THE NEW Barnes X-Bullets proved to be very lethal.
The hollow point design opened violently upon impact, releasing tremendous shocking power. The petals after opening went whirling through the body cavity like a giant shredder devastating everything in their path. But, the solid rear of the bullet retained its shape and momentum, exiting on the far side of the animal.
Exit holes are very important to hunters. Since an exiting bullet is completely expanded and doubles its diameter or more, hair, blood and occasionally tissue are blown out the far side. A hunter, unsure if he hit the animal or not, especially at distance, depends upon this evidence. Finding hair and blood proves you hit the animal. Two holes also leave a better blood trail for the hunter to follow. If you hit the animal well with a Barnes X-Bullet, the trail won’t be long until you find your quarry.
Barnes X-Bullets along with other all-copper bullets changed bullet performance. But, they also opened up another new dimension ballistically. Because they are so tough and, almost without exception, penetrate completely through an animal a lead bullet of the same weight might not, hunters can safely go to a lighter bullet and be assured of adequate penetration.
This means you can decrease recoil as you increase velocity for any caliber. Let’s take a peek at the nation’s favorite caliber, and mine, the 30-06.
IN THE old days of poor bullet construction, many hunters used 180-grain or 165-grain bullets for deer-sized game.
They were traveling slower and always went through. But time and technology changes. Now, 150-grain bullets are totally reliable, the heavier bullets unnecessary, even painful to shoot in a light rifle. Those heavy bullets are extinct to my mind … dinosaurs.
But, the all-copper Barnes X-Bullets take us to yet another performance level, the 130-grain bullet. Almost every loading manual shows a 150-grain 30-06 bullet can be loaded to 2,900 or 3,000 fps. However, you can shoot the 130-grain X-Bullet at 3,200 fps with less recoil. That’s faster than a .270 shooting a 130-grain bullet. Yet, you give up nothing, even possibly gain in penetration using the 130 Barnes. I shot the 130s in my 06 and these bullets at that velocity are devastating, let me tell you.
If you want to go even crazier, load the Barnes 110-grain TTSX at 3,400 fps. Those bullets will exit, and the shocking power is unbelievable.
What you can do with the 06 you can do with all other calibers as well. Is your dad’s old 300 Savage sitting in the gun cabinet? Drop down to 110-grain Barnes and shoot hand loads at 3,000 to 3,100 fps or 130s at 2900. The gun’s been reborn; take it hunting.
Have an old .257 Roberts? Use Barnes 100-grain TTSXs and up your velocities to 3,100 fps and be amazed. Have a 25-06? You can shoot 100-grain TTSX bullets at up to 3,300 fps.
The trusty .308 shoots a 150-grain bullet 2700 fps, but you can load a 130-grain up to 3,000 fps. The list goes on and on.
The advent of all-copper, monolithic bullets has certainly proven to be a big step forward in many ways. It’s environmentally friendly, fast, flat shooting and deadly. For a spell, you couldn’t purchase ammunition loaded with the X-Bullet — hand loading only. But now, Barnes is manufacturing VOR TX factory in all the most popular calibers. Try some, you won’t be disappointed.