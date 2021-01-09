Hunting is a sport, and more times than not it can end in failure.
But, died in the wool hunters ignore that part, it’s expected, and keep on hunting knowing perseverance generally pays off in the end.
There is a difference, though, between a purchased hunt and hunting around the neighborhood. When you go through a guide
or outfitter, you have a certain level of expectation. After all, you’re shelling out your hard-earned cash for what is promised to be greater odds of success and a trophy animal. If it’s an ethical hunt, where the game you’re pursuing has every chance to escape you, realize there are no guarantees and you might come home empty-handed. But, that is part of the excitement; knowing you may fail only makes success sweeter.
LAST YEAR at the Harrisburg Sports Show, my friends and I booked a late-season muzzleloader hunt in Ohio.
Since we’d booked many hunts in the past, we felt we had a handle on sizing up the outfitters, looking at their brochures, examining what their other clients harvested, accommodations, food and all the other things that combine to make your hunt an enjoyable one. But, you never really know until you get there and hunt a day or two.
One thing we liked about this hunt is it was only three hours away — not 15 like Missouri. I couldn’t help but wonder if better than average hunting was available that close to home? You tend to believe the further away your destination is, the better the hunting will be. Funny how the mind works isn’t it?
On the way out, we dodged some freezing rain by driving up and across 86 to Erie and then West across 90. The bad weather was further south in Pennsylvania. When we reached our destination we couldn’t find the lodge so we drove in a circle or two before realizing the old farmhouse on the left was it.
The mud room where we stored our hunting clothing was filled with scent-killing closets. That was cool; no worries, your clothing was sure to be scent free here.
Once we were settled, we ate pizza for dinner and then had an orientation. We were told about the type of stands we’d be using, how to use the safety gear and then watched trail cam pictures of bucks. Some needed another year to grow and were off limits, but there were several nice shooters along with some oddball bucks with a blade horn on one side and three or four points on the other. They, of course, were fair game if you were just looking for an odd-shaped rack or meat.
I did notice many of the pictures were from November and December, and Jim Zirkle and I exchanged knowing looks on those dates. We’d have liked to see a few more buck pictures from just a day or two ago.
Ohio is very flat and the rain and recently melted heavy snows had turned the entire area into a semi-swamp. Puddles of water of every size stood on the forest floor and the fields were saturated 100 percent. Everything was soft and squashy.
THE FIRST morning, I crossed a field 200 yards wide to a neck of woods.
My boots were covered with 10 pounds each of gooey mud, I could hardly even walk and was afraid of falling face first into the morass. Once in the woods I was able to clean them off in the standing puddles and could walk again. Just before the stand, a shallow depression had turned into a creek, but moving downstream I was able to find a narrow neck and cross. I never saw a deer, but the fox squirrels were huge.
One 10-point was shot that morning; no one else saw a deer, but the mud adventures were highly entertaining. Over dinner we all felt a little apprehensive. Just what had we signed up for? But, the chili was excellent.
The next evening, another long walk across a soybean field. Again, my boots grew in size and weight with each step. Whew, this is work. By nightfall I hadn’t seen a thing except an assortment of songbirds and many geese flying overhead.
When the four days were over, not another buck had been shot. Jim passed on a 100-inch, 8-point one evening, but that wasn’t what we’d come to hunt. No one else even saw a legal buck. In fact, Al Lingenfelter and I never saw a single deer the entire time. Ouch.
Al, the owner of Bear Creek Wines, brought a plentiful selection of his product. All included, we loved every flavor, so sorrows were drowned.
WHAT DID we learn? First, post rut-bucks don’t move around a lot. They’re recuperating and spend a lot of time bedded. Second, perhaps most importantly, is look over the size and shape of the property you’ll be hunting.
Much of the land we were on was leased. Hence, there was a spot here and a spot there surrounded by other private lands being hunted by the neighbors. The deer would move from one property to the other or simply stay bedded in the center of our plot of land. Not good. The deer were either chased or shy.
Look for outfitters with very large blocks of land with all types of cover and food that no one else can hunt. The deer remain undisturbed in this scenario and are much more likely to move into fields or along travel routes in the morning or just before dark.
Third, we never called hunters who had been with our outfitter before. They could have given us an idea of how things went for them and what they liked or didn’t along with the number of deer they saw.
Fourth, hunt the rut, forget other times; they’re simply not as productive.
A little disappointing, but I can’t say I wish I’d stayed home. I met some great people, enjoyed my friends, ate some good food and got to complain a lot. Things could have been worse; I could easily have lost a boot in that mud.
To add insult to injury, I just glanced out my back window and saw three deer. After a week in Ohio I’d forgotten what they looked like.