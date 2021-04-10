The sun was pushing its way over the far eastern fringe of trees, the sky around it a bright yellow gold, silhouetting the trees in coal black relief against its glowing grandeur.
I stood quietly, listening to the stream bubbling, the birds singing and the raucous cawing of the crows. A gabbling flight of geese passed low over me, a perfect V against the bright blue morning sky.
I drank in this beautiful symphony, shutting my eyes and letting God’s glorious creation sink deep into my soul. How lucky I was to be standing here, able to take part in this miracle of beauty. I didn’t think this glowing happiness could grow any stronger, but I was wrong.
After a moment I turned from the magnificent sunrise and tossed a fat worm upstream. My bait didn’t touch the bottom on the first drift so I cast further upstream the second. Gingerly lifting the rod tip, the bait tapped the bottom and suddenly stopped. I instantly set the hook into a solid, unmoving weight; good grief, snagged the second cast.
Standing there disgusted I kept the ultra-light bent double when the snag suddenly shifted to the side; a fish.
The powerful trout came to life, stripping drag, my tiny spin cast reel, four-pound test and ultra-light rod felt puny and inadequate compared to the trout’s strength; like holding onto a bull with a string.
The fish turned without warning and shot downstream toward the tail of the pool as I held desperately on to the straining rod. Just short of the foaming rapids the trout hesitated and I immediately lessened the pressure, barely keeping the line tight. I waited breathlessly, my heart in my mouth, when the fish began slowly moving upstream. Thank goodness. When she was opposite me I increased the pressure once more.
The battle changed now, the fish stayed in deep water and made shorter runs. We slugged it out and after 10 minutes the fish came to the surface. The silver and pink flanks of a huge rainbow rolled and flashed and I nearly panicked at her size.
The most nerve-wracking part of the fight came next as I gingerly worked the big rainbow into shore; where she’d flop wildly and dash back to the center of the stream. Resisting the overpowering urge to try and hold her I let her go each time for five very long, tension-filled minutes as I prayed my strained and stretched four-pound line would hold.
Finally, the big rainbow rolled over on her side at last, totally spent.
I stepped into the shallows, dropped my rod, and using both hands scooped her onto the beach; a 27-inch long, seven-pound beauty. My hands were shaking badly as I held this gorgeous fish up, shining in the bright sunlight of the new day, the wide stripe a vivid pink in the sparkling sunlight.
Landing bigger fish is difficult. When you first see that trophy fish, your instinct is to drag the fish onto shore. Almost without exception this results in the fish snapping your line or tearing loose. You must control your emotions and be very patient to land big fish on light equipment.
A big trout is very powerful and cannot be stopped early in the battle. Early on keep your rod tip high, maintaining a steady pressure on the fish. Pull firmly, but allow a margin of safety to allow for lightning fast runs and sudden spurts.
During the battle look around, moving as far away as possible from any brush piles or snags. Also look for an area you can land the trout — a beach or gradual shoreline. Move toward it when possible. This is Stage 1 of a typical fight.
The second stage usually is a bulldog type of battle, both sides giving and taking. During this period you must be patient and careful. If the fish sulks take your time, she’ll move again, just keep a steady pressure on her. Don’t rush, try and enjoy this battle, savor it. Big trout are individuals, some tire quickly, others take much longer.
The final stage of the fight follows the battle described above. The fish is tiring, but still has enough strength to turn that big side into the current and make a determined rush toward the center of the stream. The bigger the fish, the more often they run back out. Most fish are lost right at shore, at the very end of the contest.
There are several reasons for this. One, the hook may have worn a hole in the fish’s jaw or been gradually tearing loose; keep the pressure even, but not excessive. Two, the line may be frayed and nicked by snags or teeth. Third, the constant pressure of the battle weakens the knot and stretches your line. Fourth, and most common, the angler sees that trophy trout just three feet from his or her boots, panics and tries to hold her in the shallow water. Snap goes the line, out tears the hook, slip goes your knot and that trophy fish is gone forever.
Remember, if the trout is firmly hooked and you make no mistakes, you’ll land her every time. So, good luck fishing this year and I hope the above strategies will help land your trophy.