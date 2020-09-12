There are certain days we love to remember. When everything simply comes together like a well-written play.
In the hunting world or in any other facet of life, these days are rare enough. When they do take place you file them away, store them in special places so they can be remembered and savored in the future like a fine wine. When things aren’t going well or you’re sitting around a campfire telling stories, you reach back into time and relive that special day. It’s surprising how that memory never seems to fade, always brings a smile to your face and brightens your life.
This particular September morning was filled with anticipation. A good friend of mine kindly steered me to a large grove of hickory trees laden with nuts and squirrels. I followed his directions and climbed a low hill near the river. He wasn’t kidding, there were squirrels everywhere and I shot the limit in a couple of hours. Just before turning back to the car, I saw several squirrels run near an oversized hickory. Seeing that many squirrels at once was exciting. There was no doubt that would be the perfect spot to be sitting at daylight tomorrow morning.
Looking around, I was fortunate to find an old path leading back toward the road. I followed it and tied a large white rag to a tree at the path’s closest point to my car. If I could find that in the dark I wouldn’t be walking blindly through the woods, stumbling over unseen branches with tree limbs poking at my face, unsure of exactly where I was going. Walking 100 yards directly uphill from the parking spot would put me on the path.
I WAS excited and had trouble falling asleep, but eventually did.
When the alarm blared, naturally, I was in a deep sleep and groggy. I stumbled out of the warm covers as if drugged.
Once up and dressed, a piece of peanut butter toast under my belt, I grabbed the .22 and was on my way. There were few cars at this hour and I had to dodge a deer or two on the way to keep things interesting. It was still dark when I parked and began feeling my uphill way up the path. The white rag showed up clearly in the flashlight beams. I untied it and continued uphill being careful to take my time and avoid becoming overheated. The sky was overcast, daylight slow in coming, and I had more than adequate time to reach the top of the ridge, find the huge hickory where I’d seen the squirrels and sit close by.
There wasn’t a breath of wind and it felt like rain. As it lightened, I saw the clouds were low, practically scrapping the hill tops.
How would the squirrels react to this gloomy weather? I could only wait and find out.
The tree trunks slowly became visible in the gloom, but their branches were clearly silhouetted against the brightening sky. I shifted slightly, then stiffened as I heard claws on bark. Then, not one, but four squirrels appeared from a large, hollow maple tree and scurried over and out onto different limbs of the big hickory. The branches bent and bowed under their weight as they grabbed nuts.
SLIGHTLY SHOCKED by their rapid appearance in such low light levels, I raised my rifle and took careful aim at a fat gray almost directly above me.
A small two-inch sapling in front of me provided a great rest. I centered the head, told myself to remain calm and squeezed the trigger.
The .22 magnum cracked, the squirrel fell and I hurriedly worked the bolt hoping to perhaps get another shot. When the other squirrels never moved, I couldn’t believe it, they paid no attention. I moved the crosshair to another gray, quartered the head and shot. Down he dropped. The third squirrel ran to the main trunk and stopped. I aimed, fired and connected again. The fourth squirrel jumped to the next tree and stopped on a limb. Crack, down he fell.
I was flabbergasted; four squirrels in less than a minute. You have to be kidding me. This never happens.
There was no sense moving, all of the squirrels lay clearly visible in front of me and weren’t going anywhere. I quietly opened the bolt to make sure I had a live round in the chamber. No, I hadn’t cycled the bolt after the last shot. As quietly as possible I slipped a live round in and began looking carefully around. I mean, it was barely shooting light.
LOOKING BACK over my left shoulder, I immediately saw motion, a big black squirrel sitting on the bottom branches of a hemlock silhouetted against the light gray trunk of a beech. That was his bad luck. He was only 20 yards away, alert and jerking his tail, but not sure what I was. The magnum cracked once more and now I had five squirrels.
I stood up to gather what I had when yet another gray ran up a tree beside the path. Placing a big oak between us, I hurried up to the oak, peeked carefully around and saw the squirrel high in a hickory. He grabbed a nut, ran down and sat on a limb. I took my time, lined up the magnum and squeezed off. Down he came.
It took less than five minutes to shoot my limit, over 20 to clean them and 15 minutes to walk back to the car.
That was the quickest and easiest limit of squirrels I ever shot. It was satisfying, every shot perfect, the type of morning you dream about, but never believe could actually take place. Yes, I still smile broadly when I think of that dark, damp, gray morning when nothing it seemed could go wrong.