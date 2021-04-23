With the start of Western Conference's Maple Grove and Cassadaga, the Southern Tier Youth Trap league is in full swing. With the exception of the East Conference, the only perfect score reported is from Otto-Eldred's Clayton Holden. The Western Conference like the Central Conference will not be traveling and only shooting at host clubs.
Eastern Conference
The April 20th rounds of match competition marked the season end for the East Conference of the Youth Trap League. Final match scores and conference standings will be submitted next week following their awards presentations and finalized standings.
Southern Pennsylvania Conference
Team Results
Otto-Eldred 186, Bradford 172, at Bradford Gun Club
Coudersport 173, Smethport 169, at Black Forest Conservation Association
Individual Results
Coudersport: Jake Cochran 22, Hunter Crowell 22, Ethan Hamilton 22, John Wylie IV 22, Drew Page 22, Kaylea Empson 21, Hannah Fleniken 21, Reese Gabreski 21. Scores from April 13th match(179): Hunter Crowell 24, Brady Streich 23, Drew Page 23, Ethan Hamilton 23, Jake Cochran 22, Otto Deutschlander 22, Reese Gabreski 21, Tyler Boyd 21
Smethport: Brayden Cosper 23, Adrien Green 22, Kaitlyn Dunn 22, Cole Szuba 22, Brennan Donovan 20, Colton Ferguson 20, Logan Hurlburt 20, Nick Learn 20, Matt Nolte 20.
Bradford: Clayton Brinsky 24, Cal Minich 22, Andrew Giordano 22, Tommy Langdon 21, Wyatt Stark 21, Mitchell Brinsky 21, Chase Gray 21, Adam Ward 20.
Otto-Eldred: Clayton Holden 25, Austin Unverdorben 24, Wyatt Farr 23, Nick Brown 23, Kaden Price 23, Jayden Stone 23, Harris Bell 23, Gavin Pearce 22.
Central Conference
Team Results
Pine Valley: 135
Cattaraugus-Little Valley: 163
Randolph: 157
Salamanca: No report
Individual Results
Pine Valley: Kyle Chase 20, David Hunt 20, Sam Hunt 19, Craig Howard 18, Brody Swanson 16, Cole Sterling 15, Dylan Naples 14, Maddie Mosher 13.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley: Caleb Frentz 24, Devin Henderson 23, Aiden Hoover 23, Paul Tackentien 23, Olivia Seiflein 19, Gavin Baxter 17, Brien Funke 17, Nicholas Barber 17.
Randolph: Maverick Adams 23, Riley Palmer 21, Natalie Philp 20, Matt Barrus 19, Caitlin Park 19, David Malone 19, Braeden Delahoy 18, Damon Fisher 18.
Western Conference
Team Results
Cassadaga:119
Maple Grove:139
Individual Results
Cassadaga: Kaden Daughenbaugh 24, Dyilliane Wynn-Millner 24, Jake Rice 18, Garrett Swan 17, Wyatt Barto 17, Evan Diers 12, David Corcoran 7.
Maple Grove: Brogan Egan 23, Lukas Baer 22, Tage Coil 21, Mason Kraft 20, Marshall Cresanti 20, Jaden Clark 15, Nathan Cresanti 9, Max Lingenfelter 9.