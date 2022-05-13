If you are unfortunate enough to have been bitten by the spring gobbler bug, the infection has more than likely spread deep and is incurable.
Having suffered with it for years, I know your pain. The early hours, silent mornings, frustration and wariness of the quarry all take their toll. If you are still working and sneaking in a morning’s hunt before the work day begins at 7 or 8 a.m., the days get very long, especially if you’re not hearing a bird’s gobble. When the alarm goes off it’s so very difficult to force yourself from those warm covers, get dressed and head out. Sleep has become a very precious commodity, indeed.
Most dedicated turkey fanatics hunting public land will tell you gobblers are totally unpredictable — when they gobble, why they gobble, how they relate to their hens, if they move from hill to hill or valley to valley and the big question: what in the world has taken place when they stop gobbling altogether and are never heard from again? Are the gobblers still there and just silent or did they move? Are the hens all nesting so the toms just shut up? These and a thousand other questions seemingly have no rhyme or reason to them. It’s especially frustrating when a few days after the season you see five long beards on the berm of the road you parked on while hunting. Were they there during the season? Why didn’t they gobble? Such unanswerable questions will drive you crazy.
BUT TO me and most of my friends, the most maddening part of hunting these magnificent birds is having an opportunity to bag a long beard, which you somehow screw up, spooking the bird. It’s impossible not to berate yourself for being … well, an idiot, or so it appears.
Now, a hunter who really didn’t care if he or she harvested a gobbler and found themselves close to a roosted bird gobbling his head off, I feel they would be far more likely to do things calmly and make sound decisions increasing their odds of harvesting the bird. But if you were that type of person, you wouldn’t be getting up at 4 every morning just for a chance to score.
The hunters I know are gobbler junkies. Just the sound of a big tom shattering the morning stillness with explosive gobbles makes their hands sweat, their heartrate sky skyrocket and their decision making become suspect. Because of this, their odds of bagging a bird go down. A thousand things can go wrong and any one of them can result in failure even if you do everything right. I know, crazy.
THE FIRST day this year, I set up on the wrong side of a valley whose long, wide-open fields made it impossible to cross once it was daylight. Naturally, three gobblers sounded off across the valley from me. Most frustrating. Around 8, when hope was fading, a turkey gobbled above me, thank goodness, and I called. He moved closer but at 80 yards he hung up and wouldn’t move. Thirty minutes passed and suddenly he was coming. Then, to my left, a hen yelped, ran to the gobbler and the hunt was over. Typical.
The following morning, I switched sides and to my great frustration the birds had moved to the side I’d hunted the previous morning. Ouch, that hurt.
I made a long detour and crossed the fields so far away the turkeys weren’t overly alarmed, but always cautious, they moved into the woods slowly, the gobbler still strutting. Guessing which direction they were heading, I hurried up the road, almost set up, but decided to go just another 50 yards uphill. Big mistake; when I reached the oak tree I’d picked out, I glanced up and saw the gobbler walking off.
Why did I go that extra 50 yards? There was no real reason to do so.
ON THE THIRD day I had little confidence in my decision making. I parked, picked the left side of the valley and climbed the long hill in a thick fog. Setting up in the dark I waited for daylight. Turkeys gobbled, not surprisingly, across the valley. I hung my head, dejected. As the light increased, I noticed my position was too exposed and moved cautiously downhill in the swirling mists, setting up on the field edge 10 yards deep in the woods.
I couldn’t see far in the fog, but could hear the gobblers perfectly. With little hope of success, I used my slate; purring and clucking softly. The gobbling stopped instantly. After a minute or so the boss gobbler answered me, the other turkeys remaining silent. I purred back and he double gobbled, interested. I waited a little and called again. He answered instantly.
Staring in his direction I purred once more and suddenly was shocked to see the gobbler appear from the fog bank flying directly at me. Holy cow.
He landed behind a clump of small trees alert and watching, then fanned out. He didn’t move for five minutes while my heart tried to hammer its way out through my ribs. Then he took three steps to his left and I fired. Down he went, and leaping to my feet, I ran to my trophy.
The thrill and excitement were incredible, my thankfulness overwhelming. What an experience. I was so appreciative and couldn’t wait to show my buddies at camp.
A short season, only three days of hunting, very unusual for me and all the sweeter. Turkey hunting is about perseverance and pain, but the exhilaration of success makes it all seem worthwhile.