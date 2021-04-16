This week's round of matches saw the start up for the Central Conference in the Southern Tier Youth trap League. Central Conference teams participating chose to not travel to other clubs and shoot all matches at their host club. Perfect scores were reported by Bolivar-Richburg's William French and Daniel Baldwin, Cuba-Rushford's Adam Yehl, Otto-Eldred’s Wyatt Farr and Gavin Pearce and Bradford's Harrison Morrisroe. Genesee Valley recorded their first win by eight targets over Fillmore.
Eastern Conference
Team Results
Bolivar-Richburg 184, Cuba-Rushford 182, at Cuba Rod & Gun
Genesee Valley 159, Fillmore 151, at Freedom Sandusky Gun Club
Individual Results
Bolivar-Richburg: William French 25, Daniel Baldwin 25, Seth Yates 24, Owen Vennard 23, Jaedyn Shields 23, Hunter Beckman 22, Elliott Fisher 21, David Baldwin 21.
Genesee Valley: Riley Gordon 24, Trevor Abbey 22, Dalton Baker 21, Ashley Burrows 20, Jonathon Baker 19, Graham Bradt 18, Fisher Herdman 18, Mason Thomas 17.
Cuba-Rushford: Adam Yehl 25, Ethan Bump 24, Logan Barber 23, Ethan Cole 23, Logan Ungermann 23, Trevor Hawley 22, Preston Bilotta 21, Bret Shaffer 21.
Fillmore: Will Roeske 23, Luke Columbo 21, Isiah Voss 20, Jack Boon 19, Reid Cockle 18, Anthony Vedder 18, Brayden Hennard 16, Keaton Morely 16.
Southern Pennsylvania Conference
Team Results
Bradford 183, Smethport 173, at Keating's Sportsman Club
Otto-Eldred 187, Coudersport 179, at Eldred Conservation Club
Individual Results
Coudersport: Hunter Crowell 24, Ethan Hamilton 23, Drew Page 23, Brady Streich 24, Jake Cochran 22, Otto Deutschlander 22, Tyler Boyd 21, Reese Gabreski 21.
Smethport: Brayden Cosper 24, Bennett Harris 23, Michael Wooster 22, Katelyn Dunn 22, Adrien Green 21, Logan Hurlburt 21, Michael Dubeck 20, Bryce Crawford 20.
Smethport: Match scores for 3/30/21: B. Cosper 25, C. Szuba 23, B. Donovan 21, B. Harris 21, K. Rounsville 21, K. Dunn 20, L. Hurlburt 20, M. Nolte 16. Team total of 167.
Bradford: Harrison Morrisroe 25, Landan Pierrotti 24, Andrew Giordano 23, Cal Minich 23, Mitchell Brinsky 22, Chase Gray 22, Sean Ward 22, Wyatt Stark 22.
Otto-Eldred: Wyatt Farr 25, Gavin Pearce 25, Nick Brown 24, Jayden Stone 24, Austin Unverdorben 24, Harris Bell 22, Jordan Cooper 22, Blake Price 21.
Central Conference
Team Results
Salamanca: 75
Pine Valley: 134
Cattaraugus-Little Valley: 148
Randolph: 162
Individual Results
Pine Valley: Kyle Chase 24, Sam Hunt 18, Craig Howard 18, Brody Swanson 17, Noah Hardy 16, Maddie Mosher 16, Cole Sterling 13, Dylan Naples 12.
Randolph: Isaac Hind 22, Dylan Lanphere 20, Bryce Farmer 20, Riley Palmer 20, Matt Barrus 20, Caitlin Park 20, Natalie Philp 20, Maverick Adams 20.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley: Paul Tackentien 24, Jake Kahm 20, Gavin Baxter 19, Olivia Seiflein 19, Aiden Hoover 18, Brien Funke 17, Mallory Little 17, Joel Mitchell 14.
Salamanca: Harrison Dodge 16, Mitchel Schnaufer 13, Matt Schnaufer 6, Five Dead Man Scores 40.