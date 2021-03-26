Warmer temps and fair weather see ever improving scores in this week's match results of the Southern Tier Youth Trap League. Bolivar-Richburg's Daniel Baldwin and Genesee Valley's Dalton Baker were the lone perfect score of teams reporting.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Team results:

Cuba-Rushford 186, Bolivar-Richburg 185, at Richburg Rod & Gun

FIllmore 172, Genesee Valley 161, at Freedom Sandusky Gun Club

Individual Results:

Bolivar-Richburg: Daniel Baldwin 25, Cooper Hosley 24, Hunter Beckman 23, Elliott Fisher 23, William French 23, David Baldwin 23, Jaeger Turybury 22, Luke Hint 22.

Genesee Valley: Dalton Baker 25, Fisher Herdman 22, Mason Thomas 21, Thai Norasethaporn 20, Jonathon Baker 20, Nolan Hunter 18, Tanner Herdman 18, Aaron Stuck 17.

Cuba-Rushford: Ethan Bump 24, Ethan Cole 24, Adam Yehl 24, Austin L. 23, Logan Ungermann 23, Bret Shaffer 23, Danner Shaffer 23, Clint Griswold 22.

Fillmore: Jack Boon 24, Brayden Hennard- 24, Luke Colombo 22, Will Roeske 22, Matt Hatch 22, Keaton Morley 21, Noah Strickland 21, Alex Thur 16.

SOUTHERN PENNSYLVANIA CONFERENCE

Team results:

Bradford vs. Otto-Eldred, no report, at Eldred Conservation Club

Coudersport 184, Smethport 162, at Keating's Sportsman Club

Individual Results:

Black Forest Falcons(Coudersport): Otto Deutschlander 24, Owen Deutschlander 24, Kaylea Empson 23, Garrett Fuhrer 23, Reese Gabreski 23, Jake Cochran 23, John Wiley IV 22, Drew Page 22.

Smethport: Brennan Donovan 24, Brayden Cosper 21, Colton Ferguson 21, Kameron Roundsville 21, Josh Erickson 20, Cole Szuba 19, Bennett Harris 18, Logan Hurlburt 18, Carson Williams 18.

Bradford: No report.

Otto-Eldred: No report.

